JACKSON — The Jackson Town Office and Red Parka Pub Steakhouse and Pub in Glen remain closed this week, apparently due to the same COVID-19 outbreak.
Despite taking precautions, Red Parka co-owner/general manager Terry O’Brien says she has contracted the virus. As a result, the restaurant closed Tuesday and staff has been sent home to quarantine for 14 days.
Among those who had brief contact with O’Brien prior to Thanksgiving was Jackson Town Clerk/Tax Collector Karen Burton, who does the restaurant’s bookkeeping.
After O’Brien contacted her Monday, Burton went to Memorial Hospital in North Conway to get tested for COVID. Despite testing positive, she has only experienced mild symptoms, unlike O’Brien, who said she was experiencing shortness of breath, headache, loss of smell and appetite, and chills.
Burton reported: “They called me Tuesday and confirmed I was positive. They said basically I had to stay quarantined from 10 days after the symptoms started, and in order to return I had to remain symptom-free and fever-free for 24 hours.”
She said she has not had a fever.
She said her deputy, Gloria Hutchings, is also getting tested.
Burton said Jackson selectmen closed town offices Tuesday, and a notice in Jackson ENews said: “Effective immediately, Town Offices will no longer have walk-up window hours. The building is closed until further notice. All business will be conducted electronically or through use of the drop boxes at the back of the building. Please plan ahead and allow several days for your requests to be addressed. We are taking this additional precaution due to a known COVID exposure.”
Selectmen’s chair Dick Bennett said Wednesday: “We are playing it by ear. We are trying to keep people safe and when it is safe, we will reopen it up.”
Burton said tax payments can be done online. Taxpayers may also drop their check in the Town Clerk/Tax Collector mail slot at the back of the Town Office Building.
Burton said if Hutchings’ tests prove negative, there is a possibility that the town clerk/tax collector’s office could be reopened by next week.
She said she, Hutchings and Town Administrator Julie Atwell are working from home. “I continue to receive 40 to 50 phone calls a day,” she noted.
Burton said she is isolated in a garage office away from her family. Her family brings her meals, and she has a kitchenette in her garage office.
She added that motor vehicle registration renewals will be impacted by her temporary absence.
“Car registrations were going perfect — until I got COVID. Unfortunately, although I have a computer at home I do not have access to those files (from the office computer). I am hoping the police will be understanding (if anyone gets stopped),” said Burton.
Meanwhile, the Red Parka Pub plans to reopen Dec. 15. O’Brien said employees, who will all be tested for COVID, will be paid during the shutdown through funds from the CARES Act which was put into place last spring.
Since the state has now initiated contact tracing for all customers upon entering a dining establishment, O’Brien said the Red Parka has that information on file.
“Should any of our employees who had contact with our guests test positive, then the state would contact us for the contact tracing information and would then call the customers. Fortunately, no one else on our staff has so far tested positive” she said.
O’Brien said the restaurant was closed on Thanksgiving but open Friday and Saturday. It has not opened Sundays or Mondays during the pandemic started.
She said the contact information includes the name and phone number of one member of every dining party as well the time they arrived, who their server was and where the party sat in the restaurant.
She said she started coughing Saturday morning while doing paperwork in her office at the Red Parka and left to go home to Intervale.
O’Brien — a former president of the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association and former winner of the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council’s Bob Morrell Award for civic entrepreneurship — announced her positive diagnosis in a Facebook posting Monday.
“This year has certainly thrown a lot of curve balls ... I just got another one — I have COVID. Not one of the staff, but the boss. I have masked, socially distanced, sanitized, washed my hands, not hung out with people other than my ‘COVID Family’ (also known as staff) and of course, our guests,” she wrote.
“Could it have been transmitted from guests not wearing masks once they are seated? Could it have been from touching something? Who knows ... The point is, none of us are totally safe.
“At any rate, the restaurant will undergo a thorough cleaning and all of the staff gets tested because we have such a small crew and they have all been in contact with me.”
O’Brien and her assistant Julie Thompson sent a text to all of her employees Monday. “We wanted them to know about what the state expects them to do,” said O’Brien.
Asked about having to close for 14 days, O’Brien said, “It’s killing us — but the only positive thing to say is that this is typically a slower time. If we had to pick a two-week period, I would rather have it be now instead of Christmas week. Now we need to pray for snow.”
