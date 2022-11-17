Eamon Kelley

Eamon Kelley

CONCORD — A recount of the votes in the Coos County state House District 7 has turned the seat from red to blue.

On election night, it appeared Republican John Greer of Carroll had eked out a four-vote victory over Democrat Eamon Kelley of Berlin, 2,447-2,443. But Tuesday’s recount flipped the seat to the Democrats, with Kelley winning by a two-vote margin, 2,2452-2,450.

