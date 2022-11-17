CONCORD — A recount of the votes in the Coos County state House District 7 has turned the seat from red to blue.
On election night, it appeared Republican John Greer of Carroll had eked out a four-vote victory over Democrat Eamon Kelley of Berlin, 2,447-2,443. But Tuesday’s recount flipped the seat to the Democrats, with Kelley winning by a two-vote margin, 2,2452-2,450.
“I knew it would be close, but I did not expect it to be this close. This was a new experience for me,” said Kelley.
The district was one of several changed by redistricting after the last Census . With a drop in population, Coos County lost a representative, going from 10 to nine. Coos legislators argued that given the size and rural nature of the county, the Legislature should have allowed the county to keep all 10 representatives.
Berlin was initially in District 3 with three representatives. It became District 5, with two representatives and is also included in the floterial District 7 with Jefferson, Whitefield, and Carroll.
Kelley, who currently serves in District 5, chose to run for re-election in the florerial dstrict, allowing former Berlin superintendent of schools Corinne Cascadden and former superintendent of wastesater treatment Henry Noel to run for the District 5 seats.
Greer had previously run in District 7, which included Randolph, Whitefield, Jefferson and Carroll, but had lost to Rep. Edith Tucker (D-Randolph). In redistricting, Randolph was removed from the district and Berlin was added.
In the recount, both men picked up votes in Berlin, with Kelley adding five and Greer adding four votes. Kelley picked up two votes in Carroll and one vote in Jefferson but lost a vote in Whitefield. Greer lost a vote in Jefferson.
“I look forward to returning to Concord next year on behalf of the new district,” Kelley said.
Greer could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Anna Fay, communications director for the N.H. Secretary of State’s office, said a candidate wishing to challenge a recount result must make an appeal to the Ballot Law Commission through the Secretary of State’s office by the time of the commission’s next meeting on Nov. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.