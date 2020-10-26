CONWAY — The demolition of the Conway Community Building was completed Monday as part of a plan to build a new park next to the Dick O’Brien Memorial Field.
“It has gone pretty straightforward with no surprises,” said Derrick Spears, one of four members of the Spears family of Spears Bros. of Laconia who were on hand to carry out the demolition work.
One member of the family held a hose to drench the timbers of the wooden school as the big excavators did their work.
The same company last week demolished the steel-framed roof and concrete block walls of the former gym that had been used by the Conway Recreation Department. Some of the steel girders were salvaged.
The western half was razed by noon, and the rest was done by afternoon.
“It’s really something to see, isn’t it? So much history. Think of all of the teachers and kids who had classes there,” said Bob Cottrell, curator of the Conway Public Library’s Henney History Room and Conway Historial Society, who held a camera to record the end of the former school’s era.
Built after a fire destroyed its predecessor in January 1914, the former school was replaced by a new, larger Pine Tree School on nearby Mill Street in 1990. It had been used by the Conway Parks and Recreation Department from then until last year, when it moved into refurbished quarters at the Kennett Middle School gym thanks to a donation by community benefactors Margaret and Sut Marshall of Madison.
The Marshalls are to meet with selectmen at 4 p.m. today at the Marshall Gym at the middle school to finalize an agreement concerning the property, Sut Marshall said Monday.
“It’s a pretty simple agreement — just one page or so long,” Marshall said.
The Marshalls have offered to pay for the demolition costs of the former Pine Tree School school and gym.
Voters gave selectmen at town meeting last spring the authority to sell the buildings and 4.3-acre parcel, should they so choose.
However, in summer it was discovered that both buildings contained asbestos, which altered selectmen’s plans to try and sell the property.
The Marshalls late this summer subsequently offered to pay for the demolition at a cost of $106,000 and are also agreeing to provide an initial donation of $50,000 toward the creation of a park for community use.
Sut Marshall said that would include the continuation of the use and maintenance of the town-owned Dick O’Brien Memorial Field by the Conway Parks and Recreation Department as well as establishing a park and community gardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.