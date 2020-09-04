FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Academy will offer in-person classes starting Tuesday but also is set to unveil its new World Classroom@FA remote learning option for Raiders.
Head of School Erin Mayo said she and her colleagues look forward to providing educational opportunities to Raider Nation around the globe.
“We've missed our kids, we've missed each other, and we've missed the vibrancy of our on-campus, in-person learning community,” Mayo said.
“We feel very fortunate to live and work in one of the lowest virus-transmission areas of the country because it allows for our return to school,” she added.
She added: “We’re definitely returning to campus for in-person instruction — Sept. 8 is our first day — though students and families with significant health concerns have the option to continue remote learning.
She said students will have the option of entering or exiting remote learning on a quarterly basis.
To prepare for the start of school, the academy has set up several 20-by-40-foot tents that will serve as outdoor classrooms, something the Centers for Disease Control recommends.
According to its website, the academy offers more than 150 classes at a variety of levels — including advanced placement (AP courses), honors, college prep and technical prep.
According to Mayo: “We’ve adjusted our schedule so that classes meet in-person on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; all classes will be taught remotely on Wednesdays, allowing for extensive cleaning of facilities, as well as keeping teachers and students agile enough to return to fully remote learning if the need should arise."
Due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, the bulk of the dorm students are unable to be on campus.
“We expect to have 35-40 resident students physically present to begin the year, with more arriving throughout the semester/year as travel restrictions are eased, visa processes sped back up, etc.,” said Mayo.
“Returning and new students who are delayed in their ability to get to campus will be enrolled in the World Classroom at Fryeburg Academy until they're able to get here.”
Billed as “a learning community beyond borders,” with the World Classroom, “students have the option of taking one or as many as five online courses to enroll as a full-time student and earn an accredited U.S. high school diploma," according to fryeburgacademy.org..
“All of FA's online courses are synchronous-learning based, where groups of students learn together and are guided by their instructors in virtual classrooms. This remote learning format is more conducive to collaboration and group discussions, project-based learning and the building of community — an important trademark of a Fryeburg Academy education.”
World Classroom@FA will continue to offer college-prep courses such as AP (advanced placement) chemistry, history and statistics along with electives in SAT prep, ESOL (English to Speakers of Other Languages) and American studies.
“Distance learners will receive individualized college counseling from our post-secondary planning and school counselors to guide them towards their academic goals,” the website states. “Students may participate in the online program for one semester of an academic year, followed by an on-campus semester, or complete their entire academic year remotely.
“The goal of the program is to provide students and families with the most flexibility to offer a unique Fryeburg Academy experience.”
The Academy has a rich history. It was one of the first schools built in Maine and one of the first schools in the United States to accept women.
“Fryeburg was settled in 1763 by Gen. Joseph Frye. It was the first town in the White Mountains to be settled, and in 1769, the first effort was made to provide school for the children of Fryeburg,” the school’s website states. “Originally, school was taught in private homes. In 1791, residents from Fryeburg and Brownfield, Maine, and Conway agreed to support a new school, Fryeburg Academy. The school was incorporated in 1792. The academy was known as a 'fitting school' for Bowdoin College, focusing on teacher training.
Aside from accepting tuition students from around the world, Fryeburg Academy contracts with the local district, consisting of the seven Oxford County towns that make up MSAD 72 (Fryeburg, Denmark, Brownfield, Lovell, Stow, Stoneham and Sweden, Maine), to provide education in grades 9 to 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.