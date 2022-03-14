CONWAY — Selectmen will be holding a public hearing at their regular meeting today on warrant articles that ask voters to allow keno and sports betting in town. The meeting starts at 4 p.m. at Conway Town Hall in Conway Village.
Article 29 asks voters to allow keno. Selectmen voted 3-2 not to support it with Mary Carey Seavey and Carl Thibodeau in the minority, and John Colbath, Steve Porter and chair David Weathers in the majority. Article 30 asks about sports betting. It’s recommended 4-1, with Porter in the minority.
Residents will vote on these articles and about three dozen others on April 12.
Both articles were discussed briefly at town deliberative session last Wednesday. Candidate Joe Mosca, who is running against Thibodeau, asked why selectmen supported sports betting and not keno. “I personally am not opposed to either one,” said Mosca. “I just found it kind of amusing that keno was not supported but that the sports betting was.”
Selectman John Colbath said voters had rejected keno several times and he won’t support it. But this is the first time they will be asked about sports betting. “I just think it’s up to the voters to decide,” he said.
Municipal Budget Committee member Erik Corbett said money raised by the state from keno goes to education and benefits Conway. “I think it’s only fair that we allow keno in our town if we’re taking the money from it,” said Corbett.
The sports betting article was sparked by Bedford businessman Dick Anagnost’s plan to open a bar/restaurant/gaming establishment at the Shurfine Plaza at 234 White Mountain Highway.
Tiffany Eddy, a strategic communications specialist from Concord, lobbied for the article at a February selectmen’s meeting, as did N.H. Lottery Executive Director Charlie McIntyre.
The article would allow betting on professional sports like professional football games.
The state runs its sports betting operation through a company called Draft Kings, which uses an app called Sportsbook.
“The owners are now looking to open a Greek restaurant and sports bar, our charitable gaming facility here in Conway,” Eddy said, “and certainly a sports book would help drive more traffic to that facility that would in turn help those charities who are participating in charitable gaming.”
Sports betting is currently allowed at only 10 establishments statewide. Two of them are Anagnost’s Filotimo Casino & Restaurant locations in Dover and Manchester, similar to what he proposes to open here if charitable gambling is approved by Conway voters. The number of liquor-serving establishments with keno is not limited.
When keno last came before Conway voters in 2020, residents rejected it 894-524.
