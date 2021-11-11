CONWAY — It’s not been the start to Project SUCCEED’s school year that Director Jessica DellaValla had envisioned.
With COVID-19 cases soaring and the demand for help greater than ever due to a shrinking workforce, the beginning of school has had some speed bumps.
Project SUCCEED is a before- and after-school program in SAU 9, featured at John H. Fuller Elementary in North Conway, Conway Elementary and Pine Tree School in Center Conway.
The program got a huge boost last week when it received an anonymous $50,000 donation.
“It’s so exciting,” DellaValla said Tuesday. “We’ve had such a hard time this fall, and to have folks come forward who appreciate what we do is huge. It certainly made my day, my week and my fall.”
She added: “We’re struggling for staff so badly. I feel as though every day brings bad news. (So) it’s nice to have people who believe in you.”
However, the program unfortunately will not be able to receive the grant for at least two more weeks. While the Conway School Board held a public hearing on the grant at the beginning of its meeting on Monday, members did not get to vote on accepting it later that evening. The meeting was abruptly adjourned after just 18 minutes when a group of citizens would not adhere to Chairman Joe Lentini’s request to wear a mask at the meeting.
“That’s a real shame,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said Tuesday by phone.
“I’m happy the board seems receptive to the grant, hopefully, they will approve it (on Nov. 22),” DellaValla said.
This would be the second year in a row that Project SUCCEED has received a $50,000 anonymous grant.
DellaValla said the grant came from local people who didn’t want their names to be made public.
“The donors want no recognition,” she said. “They only want us to continue to do good work and help families. In their letter, they said they believe in my vision and recognize all the good we do. We’ll be working on a plan for how we can put the money to good use. We want to bring really good programming to our students.”
Project SUCCEED, which has record numbers of students participating this fall, is currently operating in just two of the three schools.
“We had to shut the program down at Pine Tree for three weeks (due to a spike in coronavirus cases),” said DellaValla. “Some of our providers have COVID, what a huge inconvenience for them.”
She added: “If we had staff, we’d have record numbers. We have a waitlist for students at Conway Elementary because we just can’t seem to find staffing. I’d love, love to recruit a few more people to Conway El.”
Pine Tree hopes to resume Project SUCCEED on Nov. 29. DellaValla said Pine Tree is doing well when it comes to staff, but due to the virus, more people than in previous years are needed to help manage smaller cohorts of children.
Because of the pandemic, school staff that normally would have filled some of those roles are doing other things.
This resulted in a delayed start for the programs at Conway El and John H. Fuller. Plus, “due to the pandemic, we have had to more than double staff; we want to keep kids and our adults safe,” DellaValla said. “We need good people to get our programs to remain open.”
She added: “We’re so grateful to those who have come forward. We have wonderful enrichments planned, but we need help.”
“It’s a shoppers’ (job) market right now, and it’s very tough to compete,” Richard said of businesses that are offering substantial signing bonuses to attract employees.
“We put an opening out and had one person apply, but they withdrew after they were offered an $800 bonus (at a restaurant chain),” DellaValla said.
People are urgently needed weekdays from 3:15-5 p.m. The pay is $15 per hour. Extra slots are also available from 7:30-8:45 a.m.
According to its website, Project SUCCEED’s offerings “include safe and supervised activities for students through morning supervision, homework assistance, computer lab, enrichment programs, Tin Mountain Conservation Center and many more exciting activities.”
Project SUCCEED will take high school students aged 16-and-older to help with afternoon shifts at the three schools.
DellaVall said the new site coordinator at John Fuller, Madi Burke, started last Friday “and has hit the ground running.”
“It is also such a win for Project SUCCEED, as she is kind, thoughtful and excited to serve students. She is going to be such an asset to our community.”
DellaValla also is looking for people to serve on the advisory board for Project SUCCEED. “We’re seeking one to three community members — current high schoolers, businesses, parents, alumni of PS, you name it — to join us,” she said. “We generally meet one hour per month for about eight months out of the year.”
She added: “Ideally, I’d love it if we could have a student, who has been through the program, be willing to join the board. I think their experience would be valuable.”
Anyone interested in working for Project SUCCEED or serving on its advisory board should call DellaValla at (603) 901-2144 or email her at j_dellavalla@sau9.org.
