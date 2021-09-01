CONWAY — Project SUCCEED is seeking help with its morning and after-school programs, set to open next week at Conway's three elementary schools.
“We need people,” Jessica DellaValla, Project SUCCEED director, told the Sun last week. “It’s keeping me up at night worrying. We want to open and be there for the kids and families. We have wonderful enrichments planned, but we need help.”
“It’s a shoppers' (job) market right now, and it’s very tough to compete,” SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard said by phone Tuesday.
Richard said the Conway School District has been trying to fill five custodian positions this summer and heads into the start of school still looking for four people.
Meanwhile, area businesses are offering signing bonus incentives that DellaValla said is hard to compete with.
“We put an opening out and had one person apply, but they withdrew after they were offered an $800 bonus (at a restaurant chain),” she said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the school staff that normally would have filled some of those roles are doing other things.
This resulted in a delayed start for the programs at Conway Elementary School and John H. Fuller Elementary in North Conway last school year.
"Due to the pandemic, we have had to more than double staff; we want to keep kids and our adults safe," DellaValla said. "We need good people to get our programs fully open."
DellaValla hopes to kick off Project SUCCEED at John Fuller, Conway Elementary and Pine Tree School in Center Conway on Sept. 7 but needs staffing.
“Ideally, across the three schools, we could use 10-12 people,” she said by phone Tuesday. “I think we may be able to get Conway El and Pine Tree going by the skin of our teeth. Right now, I don’t think we’ll be able to run after-school programing at John Fuller, and we're one person short in order to run the morning program there.”
She added: "We're so grateful to those who have come forward."
People are needed weekdays from 7:30-8:45 a.m. and from 3:15-5 p.m. The pay is $15 per hour.
“This was the first year that we’ve had to advertise for people at Pine Tree,” she said. “We start people at $15, and the pay goes up from there based on certifications. We need people for all shifts. If you can only do one shift a week, that’s one more than we currently had covered. We are looking for teachers, retired educators, parents and anyone interested in enriching our children's lives."
The mission of Project SUCCEED (Schools Under Contract Creating Enriching Extended Days), according to its website, “is to help give youth the skills and opportunities they need to be successful academically, socially and emotionally in a safe and supervised environment.
"Program offerings include safe and supervised activities for students through morning supervision, homework assistance, computer lab, enrichment programs, Tin Mountain Conservation Center and many more exciting activities.”
DellaValla is excited to launch programs for the upcoming school year.
“We have some really nice community partners,” she said. “We’ll be partnering with Tin Mountain Conservation Center on a number of science projects. We’re also working with the UNH Cooperative Extension on several neat things. We’re also going to partner with White Mountain Science Inc. (based out of Littleton) to do robotics.”
DellaValla added: “We’re also going to do a farm-to-table project with Claes Thelemarck (a UNH Co-op extension field specialist). We’ll also be skiing this winter with the Jackson Ski Touring Center. We have all these wonderful things planned. I hope that we can find the staffing to make them happen.”
John Fuller Elementary is in need of a new site coordinator for Project SUCCEED as Tim Glackin stepped down due a to move from the area.
“We are eager to find good leadership,” said DellaValla. "Tim has resigned to take a job in Pennsylvania, so we are in need more than ever to get the word out about staffing for fall."
Site coordinators, who oversee Project SUCCEED staffers, make a salary starting at $18 per hour, said DellaValla.
Project SUCCEED programs are payable on a sliding scale fee based on the Free and Reduced Hot Lunch guidelines as followed by the Conway School District. If students are not eligible for free and reduced lunch, the cost is $4 for the morning program iand $6 for after-school. For those on free and reduced lunch, the cost is $2 for morning and $3 for afternoon. For those on free lunch, the cost is $1 for morning and $1.50 for afternoon.
“Project SUCCEED is pleased to announce that due to 21st Century Community Learning Center funding, we are able to offer scholarships to at all of our programs," the Project SUCCEED website (projectsucceed.com) states.
“No student will ever be turned away for inability to pay. We understand that unforeseen circumstances and increasing family expenses can sometimes hinder a family’s budget. From time to time, families are in need of a helping hand.”
Anyone interested in working for Project SUCCEED should call DellaValla at (603) 901-2144 or email her at j_dellavalla@sau9.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.