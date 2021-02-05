CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Preservation Association is giving selectmen until the end of the month to determine if they want to allow engraved pavers to be sold and installed in Conway Village as a fundraiser for beautification in town.
Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli said the pavers could be installed as part of the Main Street Project, which will be partly financed by the state and involves redoing the roadway and sidewalks, improving drainage and adding pedestrian safety upgrades in the village.
Similar pavers have been installed in North Conway Village for 18 years. Sharing of funds has gone on since 2010.
Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Janice Crawford, who heads the Mount Washington Valley Preservation Association, had presented the idea to the selectmen, saying engraved granite pavers could be sold and the money raised used for beautification in Conway and North Conway.
“The sale of sidewalk pavers can raise funds to pay for such things as flower pots, holiday lighting, wreaths on light poles and other things that make for good memories of one's hometown,” said Crawford in a recent letter to the editor.
It's the association's decision as to how the funds raised will be spent.
The Conway Village sidewalks will be poured concrete, and a group of four granite pavers would form a square shape in the middle of the sidewalk.
Each engraved “autumn pink” paver would be 12 inches square, and one section would consist of four. Each batch would be placed 30 feet apart on both sides of Main Street along control joints to mitigate cracking.
Crawford said she would like a decision by the end of the month. Selectmen's meeting last Tuesday was canceled because of Winter Storm Orlena. They will meet next Tuesday on Zoom due to COVID at the old town hall.
“The MWVPA wants the decision by the end of February in order to meet our deadlines for purchasing pavers, selling, engraving, etc,” said Crawford. “If a decision is not made by then, our offer to spearhead the program will be off the table.”
In total, 320 pavers in 80 locations could be sold in Conway Village. Each paver would yield a profit of $151. The cost of a paver would range from $325 for one with just lettering (pavers could accommodate six lines of 13 spaces) to one with a logo that would cost $575.
The association also proposed that the town could form a committee to put historical names and facts on certain pavers. The association said the committee could have 40 such pavers. However, to have a historical paver in every batch of four, 80 would be needed. There would have to be sponsors for the other 40 in order to have 80 historical pavers.
The proposed agreement says the Preservation Association, of which Crawford is board president, would cover the $18,600 of the construction change to the Main Street Project and the price of all 320 pavers.
The first profits would go toward reimbursing the Preservation Association. After that, they would be divided evenly between the association, Conway Village and North Conway.
Conway Village would see a benefit of about $12,000 from this project but the amount could be greater if the association decides to spend some or all of its share in Conway Village.
Crawford said she wants the project to "enhance the life" of both villages equally.
Longtime Conway Village residents Mark Hounsell, Janine Bean (his sister) and their mother, Betty Hounsell, believe installing the granite pavers would cause the sidewalks to fall apart faster and wouldn't suit the image of the village.
"Conway Village is an old blue collar mill community, while North Conway Village is a tourist economy community. Neither particularly likes encroachment from the other," Mark Hounsell said.
Historian Bill Marvel also opposes the project, saying, "The paver ploy is another example of North Conway’s tourist parasites hoping that Conway Village will act as a doormat for the 'Mount Washington Valley,' now that they’ve helped tax the villagers’ employment base out of town."
The pavers would be placed by Arthur’s Memorial one time per year by June 15 of that year.
Crawford said if selectmen make a decision by the end of this month, she could start selling the pavers and then the contractor could place ones that had been engraved. As more are sold, Arthur's Memorial would remove plain ones and put in engraved ones.
DegliAngeli told selectmen the granite pavers wouldn't make much difference in terms of sidewalk maintenance. The main consideration for selectmen, he said, is whether “the aesthetic or embellishment is worth the time and effort.”
At their Jan. 26 meeting Selectman Mary Carey Seavey at the Jan. 26 meeting asked if the pavers would catch on wheelchairs.
DegliAngeli said he would be more concerned about someone getting a cane or high-heeled shoes caught.
Reached by phone, Arthur's Memorials owner Maryellen Szetela said the granite pavers would be 2 inches thick and would not break or move around because they would be set flush with the sidewalk.
"My product is good," said Szetela.
DegliAngeli said the granite pavers in North Conway have held up well but that in North Conway the contractor didn’t do a good job on the “substrate” layer. He said the job was administered by NHDOT and not the town and that there has been an issue with heaving and that some of the concrete "brick" pavers surrounding the granite ones are starting to disintegrate.
DegliAngeli said selectmen over the next five years should anticipate budget requests of $50,000 to be placed in capital reserve so North Conway's sidewalks could be redone in sections.
Selectman John Colbath, who grew up in Conway Village, said he could be "swayed either way" on the paver sales and that he would buy a paver if they became available. He said the most common response he's gotten is people just want the sidewalks to be safe for walking.
Colbath said he doesn't think the pavers will raise much money for Conway Village since the money gets split three ways. He said the main benefit would be aesthetics, not as a lucrative fundraiser.
"I think it's going to get too complicated and it's probably going to be defeated," said Colbath.
