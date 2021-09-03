OSSIPEE — A second positive COVID-19 test has delayed the reopening of Mountain View Community to visitors by about a week.
On Aug. 27, a Mountain View Facebook post said a staff member tested positive and the home was closed to visitors and residents had to stay in their units.
In an email Thursday, Mountain View said “rapid testing” of all residents had been completed Wednesday and all were negative. PCR tests of all the staff were done Thursday with samples being sent to the lab. Another round of testing will be done next week.
"Unfortunately those tests revealed a positive staff member," said Mountain View Friday. "This is not the news we hoped to share, but MVC is strong and we will get through this. We appreciate all the positive thoughts and vibes from families and the community!"
Prior to this latest positive case, Mountain View had hoped to reopen as early as Sept. 10. However that will be delayed.
The plan is to do another rounds of testing on Wednesday and because of the new positive case, again on Sept. 14. Tests will be on all staff and residents.
To reopen, Mountain View needs two rounds of negative tests. So if the tests are negative on Wednesday and Sept. 14, Mountain View May be able to reopen by Sept. 16.
