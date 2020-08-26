CONWAY — Police have identified the man who was struck and killed on East Main Street on Monday night as 59-year-old Phillip Martin of Center Conway.
At about 10:30 p.m. Monday, the department was notified that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle on East Main Street near the intersection of Odell Hill Road.
That portion of East Main Street is not serviced by street lights, and it was raining with low level fog in the area.
Conway police, Conway Fire and Rescue, and Conway Ambulance responded to the scene and found a man lying in the eastbound breakdown lane who “was found to be deceased as a result of injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle,” according to police Lt. Chris Mattei.
Mattei said the vehicle involved was a 2016 Buick SUV operated by a 58-year-old woman, Susan-Rachel Hebert, 58, of Poinciana, Fla. She was uninjured, he said.
According to friends of Martin, who was known as “PJ or Phil,” the victim was an aspiring chef who loved photography.
Friend Jamie Maxim of Freedom worked together with him at Sea Dog Brewing Co. in North Conway from 2017-18.
“He always could make people laugh or cheer them up,” she said, adding that he would crack jokes about his short stature (about 5-feet-4) or his Irish heritage.
“Such a beautiful soul and the day we met, he welcomed me with open arms and took me under his wing,” said Maxim, describing Martin as “like a father to me.”
His photography website was mwreflections.com/wp/.
Maxim said, “He once told me ‘I am a man who has lived a long time, a man who has endured a lot. I have seen many things in my life that many have not. I’ve lived my life to the fullest thus far and would not have any regrets if I died tomorrow.’”
She said he then jokingly stated, ‘But if I had to choose, it would be instant. I don’t care how, as long as I’m dead before I can be revived.’ I guess he got his wish,” she said.
Greg Prittie of Madison said Martin was his ex-brother-in-law. He said Martin was a “really decent, hard-working guy who busted his ass at any restaurant he worked at.”
Martin’s Facebook page described him as being an employee at the Muddy Moose Restaurant and Pub in North Conway. It was closed Wednesday.
According to the White Pages, a Phillip J. Martin resided at Melody Lane in Center Conway.
Prittie said Martin had a daughter named Megan who is a sophomore at Plymouth State University. Prittie said he also had a sister and brother who are living and another brother who died.
The Conway Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the crash.
“Preliminary investigations revealed the male pedestrian was struck in the eastbound travel lane of East Main Street,” said Mattei.
“It appeared that the female operator attempted to avoid the collision by swerving into the opposite lane of travel but was unable to avoid the male who was in her lane of travel.”
Martin’s bicycle, which apparently was not involved in the crash, was found in the breakdown lane of the westbound lane. Mattei said it’s unclear what direction Martin was traveling in at the time.
“This accident remains under investigation, but speed and driver impairment and/or distraction do not appear to be a factor in the crash,” said Mattei.
He added: “Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at (603) 356-5715.”
