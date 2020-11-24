OSSIPEE — Selectman Jonathan Smith on Monday challenged his fellow board members' decision to close town hall to the public last week.
Selectmen Martha Eldridge and Sue Simpson decided earlier this month that the selectmen’s office, Bub Avery Memorial Gym and the Freight House Annex (which handles some town hall functions) should be “temporarily closed to the general public” due to a “spike in local COVID-1-19 cases.”
The closure, effective Nov. 18, came after a planning board meeting, which drew a crowd of about 20 to hear an issue about a gravel pit.
Smith did not attend the selectmen's meeting on Nov. 17 when the closure was announced.
Along with Smith at Monday's meeting was Selectman Martha Eldridge. But Simpson was absent.
"My opinion is and always will be this is the taxpayers' building," said Smith. "It should always be accessible to the people who pay for it. It's not a private business."
Smith, a Republican, won a District 5 House seat during the Nov. 3 general election. He said he believes there's "no more risk" in keeping the town hall open than in going to Walmart.
Eldridge replied that Gov. Chris Sununu had decreed a statewide mask mandate. Sununu made the announcement Nov. 19 and the mandate went into effect Nov. 20.
"I had some doubts after I left, but when the governor decided to require the masks statewide, maybe we did the right thing," said Eldridge.
But Smith countered that Sununu's mandate was really a "kind request" as there is no penalty or enforcement mechanism. He said masks have nothing to do with closing the building.
Eldridge replied that Ossipee has been one of the few open town halls around, and Smith said he thought that was "fantastic."
"We have been open for six months, and we have had no issues," said Smith.
But Eldridge said the "virus is spreading" and they would have to wait until Simpson gets back to break their tie. She added that the status of town hall could be evaluated on a weekly basis.
Eldridge and Simpson voted as Democrats in September.
Rep. Ed Comeau (R-Brookfield) who videos the meetings for his website, Govermentoversite.com, commented on the closure, speaking as a citizen.
He said he believes it is a "disservice" to close town hall when it's budget season and residents seek to have dialogue with their town officials.
He also said the governor's order didn't suggest closing town halls. It just told people to wear a mask when they can't stay socially distance. Comeau added that Ossipee holds its meetings in a gym where there is space to spread out.
Comeau also added that if there are any selectmen who are doing municipal union negotiations have family in those unions then they need to step down. Some town departments are unionized.
"That's my opinion," said Comeau.
Eldridge replied that she and Simpson are actually related by marriage and the issue came up last year.
"We discussed this in great detail with our town attorney and they told us there was no problem with us doing the union contract," said Eldridge.
