OSSIPEE — Selectmen are seeking guidance from the state of New Hampshire on how to best protect its aquifer and wildlife after the board was approached by homeowners concerned that a local mining operating may hurt White Pond.
White Pond is a 47-acre spring-fed trout pond off White Pond Road. It’s just south of Pine River State Forest. It's been a hot topic at Ossipee board meetings this summer.
David Bertran, of the Friends, appeared at the Ossipee Planning Board Meeting on July 20. His group represents about 150 people. He was asking the board to revisit a March gravel pit permit renewal the board made for Ossipee Aggregates for about five acres at the Frenchmen’s Brook Gravel Pit on Route 16. The project was first approved in 1998.
The planning board at a subsequent meeting on Aug. 3 told Bertran unless there is new information from the state, the board won't revisit Ossipee Aggregates' permit renewal because the appeal period is over. Later on in the meeting, planning board members discussed the idea of beefing up the master plan in terms of the aquifer that feeds the pond.
The pond is home to many species of animals such as turtles, frogs, loons and eagles, said Bertran. The friends are concerned that the mining will impact the groundwater that feeds White Pond.
On Aug. 23, Bertran appeared before the selectmen with about 20 or so group members. "We love Ossipee, and we love the pond, and we don't want to see it damaged in any way, shape or form," said Bertran.
Bertran said Ossipee Aggregates owns 380 acres of land on the north side of the pond and they will eventually mine 250 acres of those acres. He said the group is concerned about the hydrology and the ecology of the pond.
He said White Pond has huge sand and gravel hills around its west, north and east sides. Those hills act like above-ground water tanks. They hold water that eventually flows though the ground and provide pressure for the springs that feed White Pond. This process also filters the water.
"When you take the sand away, you take away the water tower," said Bertran.
Bertran says Ossipee Aggregates has done nothing illegal. In fact, his group received an Aug. 18 letter from New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services Compliance Supervisor for the Wetlands Bureau Jeffrey Blecharczyk saying as much.
Blecharczyk said Ossipee Aggregates has been complying with the permit requirements from 1998 and that includes restoring areas of their property where mining has concluded. Blecharczyk adds that a Wildlife Study of federally listed threatened or endangered species was not required in 1998 as it would be today.
"Applicants are only required to comply with regulation in place at the time of submittal," said Blecharczyk.
Therein lies the problem, said Bertran, adding science has greatly improved since 1998. Bertran also pointed to a written opinion from Robert M. Newton, professor emeritus of geological sciences at Smith College in Northhampton, Mass., who said there is a probability the pond would be damaged.
At the end of the conversation, selectmen agreed to write the state, an announcement that was greeted by applause.
A letter dated Aug. 25 was sent from Town Administrator Matt Sawyer to the New Hampshire Division of Forest and Lands, Natural Heritage Bureau, as well as DES and New Hampshire Fish & Game.
In the letter, Sawyer said selectmen were told that environmental science has improved since 1998. "With these new scientific capabilities in mind, and with the Town's requirements under RSA Chapter 155-E to appropriately manage excavation sites, we are asking for your guidance and input," his letter says, and asks, "Specifically, what can/should be done further to ensure that this operation is not impacting any protected/endangered species, as well as the quality of the waterbody itself?"
