OSSIPEE — The planning board Tuesday selected an engineering firm to study Ossipee Lake Road and to determine if it can withstand use by a second gravel pit operation. The cost will be paid for by the proposed pits’ owner.
William Angelini Jr. of Groveland, Mass., is seeking approvals from Effingham to excavate the so-called Angelini Borrow Pit located at the Effingham end of Duncan Lake Road, which runs to Route 16 in Ossipee slightly south of the Route 28 intersection.
State law says when sole access to a property under consideration is located in another municipality, that other municipality has the right to review it.
The project is of concern to nearby residents, who say the road is already in poor condition and that houses are shaking from all the trucks from the Ossipee pit. Adding up to 60 one-way trips per day will only make matters worse on an already dusty road, they said.
The Effingham Planning Board gave its conditional approval on March 2. According to a notice of decision from Effingham Planning Board, final approval is contingent on Ossipee’s approval of the access and an alteration of terrain permit is granted by the state of New Hampshire.
On Tuesday, Ossipee Town Attorney Peter Malia went over the bids for the road study.
The planning board voted 6-0-1 to hire Gorrill Palmer of South Portland, Maine. Member Condict Billings abstained.
Other members are chair Sharon "Sharie" Cohen, Ash Fischbein, Roy Barron, vice chair Bruce D. Stuart, member Krystal Eldridge and Rick Cousins.
Gorrill Palmer had a base bid of $12,550, but the planning board decided to add a “capacity analysis” of the Ossipee Lake Road intersection with Route 16, which adds another $1,500 to $2,500.
Another bidder was MDM Transpiration Consultants of Mass and they came in with a bid of $16,400. A third firm sent a pricing sheet and suggested the work might be done for $15,000. Malia said the third company provided less specific information and a cost estimate of between $10,000 and $15,000.
“Gorrill Palmer does save the applicant a little bit of money, and we felt like they'd probably do a good job,” said Malia, referring to Cohen and board secretary Laura Nash.
Gorrill Palmer said it would have upfront costs and asked that Angelini put 75 percent of the cost of the base bid ($9,450) in an escrow account held by the town.
“They said they would probably be done sometime in May, by the end of May at the latest,” said Malia.
Planning board member Roy Barron said he felt maybe the amount up front should be 50 percent, not 75.
Jim Rines of White Mountain Survey & Engineering of Ossipee, who represented Angelini, said it would be easier on Angelini to pay the 75 percent, as otherwise Angelini would have to write multiple checks and that could delay the project.
“So I think we're OK with the 75 percent,” said Rines, who seemed to get agreement from Angelini, who was in the audience.
Malia said the work that Gorrill Palmer will do involves “evaluating the existing conditions of Duncan Lake Road and confirm that the characteristics both structurally and geometrically are adequate and sufficient for the proposed increase in gravel trucks that will be using the road.”
Part of this job will involve hiring a “geo technical firm” that will do test borings every 1,000 feet. They will also do a site visit and representatives form the town will be invited.
At the meeting, Duncan Lake Association President Gordon Pilotte he said the road is so narrow because of snow banks that when two trucks approach each other they can not continue without one yielding to the other.
A neighboring gravel pit at 125 Duncan Lake Road is owned by Pine River Sand and Gravel from Green Oak Realty Development.
The planning board will meet to discuss Gorrill Palmer’s findings June 1.
