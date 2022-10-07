TJ Eldridge 10322

Ossipee Public Works Director TJ Eldridge on Monday explains that people dumping construction material at the transfer station have been dodging the scales to avoid being charged for what they bring. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

OSSIPEE — Many people visiting the transfer station to dispose of demolition materials reportedly have been trying to duck the attendant to avoid paying a fee, and selectmen aren’t having it anymore.

Going forward, anyone who does that will have to pay at least $100 fee, and repeat offenders could have their transfer station privileges revoked.

