Ossipee Public Works Director TJ Eldridge on Monday explains that people dumping construction material at the transfer station have been dodging the scales to avoid being charged for what they bring. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
OSSIPEE — Many people visiting the transfer station to dispose of demolition materials reportedly have been trying to duck the attendant to avoid paying a fee, and selectmen aren’t having it anymore.
Going forward, anyone who does that will have to pay at least $100 fee, and repeat offenders could have their transfer station privileges revoked.
“I have three signs telling you you need to stop and talk to the dump attendant before you go down back,” said Public Works Director TJ Eldridge. “People are just flying by him.”
When they do that, once people dump, the attendant in the scale shack doesn’t know what to charge.
So they are doing a $100 fee, not a fine. Smith said he didn’t think the town had authority to impose a fine in this situation so he called it a fee.
“It’s very expensive to get rid of construction debris, and we want to make sure all of it is accounted for,” said Eldridge.
Such loads can range from 40 pounds to 4,000 pounds. Someone with a large load will usually pay because takes a long time to unload 1,000 pounds of material, said Eldridge, adding the $100 fee is meant to discourage people who want to dump quickly and leave.
Selectmen’s chair Jonathan Smith said there is clear signage already that says those seeking to dump construction debris need to check in with the attendant, go over the scale, dump then go over the scales and pay.
Asked by Chris Elliott if residents needed to go over the scales for household trash, Smith said no. Eldridge clarified that he’s referring to construction debris like lumber and shingles.
Selectmen voted 3-0 to pass the policy.
“This won’t go into effect until the signs are up,” said TJ Eldridge adding that will happen as soon as he can.
