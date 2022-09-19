OSSIPEE — An Ossipee man has been charged with assault for allegedly head-butting a police officer.
Samuel Kohler, 31, of Ossipee, is facing charges of resisting arrest/detention and simple assault, according to a press release issued Tuesday by Ossipee Police Sgt. Sean Mask.
On Monday, about 4:39, an Ossipee police officer (unidentified in the press release) was dispatched to the area of 30 Newman Drew Road for the report of a man, later identified as Kohler, lying in the wood line off the roadway.
"The officer attempted to ascertain if the Samuel needed medical attention, and without provocation, Samuel struck the officer in the face/nose area with his head, causing injury to the officer," said Mask.
"The officer attempted to arrest Samuel, and a struggle ensued. Samuel’s father, identified as 65-year-old Jim Kohler (Ossipee resident), arrived on scene and assisted the officer in subduing Samuel, and he was placed under arrest and charged accordingly," Mask said.
Mask said that Kohler is about 6-foot-three and about 240 pounds.
The Sun asked Mask how close the officer came to using deadly force.
"No equipment was used to arrest him — only hand control," said Mask.
Mask added, "It was a good thing that the father helped our officer. We were very appreciative."
After the arrest, Samuel Kohler was initially held without bail pending a hearing Kohler was scheduled to have a bail hearing at the Ossipee District Court at 1 p.m. Kohler was ordered held on $3,000 cash bail, said Mask.
"The officer suffered a laceration and bruising to the nose and face," said Mask. "He sought medical attention and was released from Huggins Hospital and is doing fine."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.