CONWAY — Due to a job posting mix-up, the eight-month seat on the Conway School Board that was awarded to former board chair Joe Lentini will remain open a while longer. One new candidate has already submitted a letter of interest in the reopened position.
Before choosing Lentini over two other candidates who spoke to the board last Monday, SAU 9 had posted an ad to fill the seat vacated by Jessica Whitelaw last month.
The ad said, “Interested, qualified citizens should submit a letter of interest including qualifications or background by noon August 12.”
“It was brought to my attention that there was a date associated with the school board vacancy position, and that date was Aug. 12,” Superintendent Kevin Richard told the board in an email last Friday. “I have confirmed this and take full responsibility for this error.”
He continued: “In fairness to the public, I feel as though it is prudent to extend that time frame to Aug. 19. Jackie (Dziedzic, administrative assistant to the superintendent) will post the ad in the paper, and should any person choose to submit interest, we will bring that candidate for consideration at the Conway School Board meeting on Aug. 22. Should a candidate apply, a member of the board could nominate that candidate for consideration.”
Steve Angers submitted his letter to the SAU 9 office on Friday.
Angers, who owns the North Country Angler fishing tackle shop in North Conway, was the person who noticed the ad with the deadline of Aug. 12.
He has family educational ties to the district. His father, Raymond Angers, served as principal of the Pine Tree School in Center Conway in the 1950s and later was a superintendent of schools in Massachusetts.
Angers, 63, who writes a fishing column for the Sun, shared the letter of interest he submitted to the district.
“For (dad’s) lifetime, the talk around the dinner table was about the challenges of running and managing a school district. Building schools, closing schools, selling schools. Curriculum. Transportation. I learned a lot about the behind-the-scenes successful operation of a school district,” he said.
Angers said he has an MBA from the University of New Hampshire.
“During my MBA studies, it was impressed upon us to give back. I have chosen this opportunity to give back to my hometown,” he wrote. “With the school district facing many challenges, I would like to help. I believe that in eight months, working with all of you, I can help to restore pride, uphold accountability, and increase respect for the personnel and the students of the district.
“My dad’s guiding principle was, ‘It’s all about the kids.’ Should you select me as the candidate to complete Mrs. Whitelaw’s term, I assure you that will be my guiding principle as well.”
Angers said he would be interested in filling out the remainder of Whitelaw’s term and does not plan to run for the three-year seat in 2023.
The board, which last met Aug. 8, did not believe there was a deadline for candidates to apply as one of the applicants — Michaela Clement — had submitted her letter of interest that same day.
Clement and Jerry Goodrich, who came up short in a bid last April for a two-year seat on the board, and Joe Lentini, who had sought a fourth three-year term in April but also fell short, pitched their candidacies to the board at the Aug. 8 meeting.
Reached for comment Monday, neither Goodrich nor Clement nor Lentini got back to the Sun.
After their presentations, board chair Michelle Capozzoli suggested using the same process the board did last November: ranking candidates from first to third choice.
When board member Randy Davison asked for candidates to be nominated, Joe Mosca nominated Lentini, while Capone nominated Goodrich. Capozzoli, Barbara Lyons and Mosca then voted for Lentini, while Cassie Capone, Davison and Ryan Wallace went with Goodrich, resulting in a deadlock.
Wallace then made a motion for a revote using ranked-choice voting. Mosca offered a second, and it passed 5-1 with Davison in the minority.
In ranked-choice voting, Capone listed Goodrich first, Clement second and Lentini third; Capozzoli put Lentini first, followed by Clement and Goodrich; Davison chose Goodrich first, Clement second and Lentini third; Lyons ranked Lentini first, followed by Clement and Goodrich; Mosca voted for Lentini followed by Clement and Goodrich; and Wallace chose Goodrich, Lentini and Clement, in that order.
Wallace’s ranking of Lentini second decided the vote in the former school board member’s favor.
