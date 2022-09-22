Linda Burns and Steve Angers were the only two school board candidates to attend the last Conway School Board meeting. Conway selectmen are expected to interview six candidates and appoint one to fill an open seat on the school board on Sept. 27. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — While six people have expressed interest in filling a vacant seat on the Conway School Board until next April, just two — Steve Angers and Linda Burns — attended the most recent school board meeting on Sept. 12.
Michaela Clement, Jac Cuddy, Mike DiGregorio and Gregory Stanley have also offered their services for the position that was vacated by Jessica Whitelaw in July.
Selectmen are scheduled to conduct interviews with the candidates and vote to appoint one next Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 4 p.m.
On Aug. 8, the seat had been awarded to former board chair Joe Lentini. But since the deadline for submitting letters of intent wasn't until Aug. 12, the vacancy was extended, with interviews taking place again on Aug. 22. Lentini withdrew his name from consideration three hours before that meeting.
On Aug. 22, board member Joe Mosca made a motion to appoint Angers, while Cassie Capone did the same for Jerry Goodrich, who had submitted his name after running unsuccessfully for a two-year seat in April. The vote was deadlocked at 3-3, with Capone, Randy Davison and Ryan Wallace siding with Goodrich while Michelle Capozzoli, Barbara Lyons and Mosca went for Angers.
The board then split 3-3 on whether to vote by ranked choice, with Capozzoli, Lyons and Mosca in favor and Capone, Davison and Wallace against.
At that point, Angers withdrew his candidacy, thinking the board would then appoint Goodrich, but that did not happen.
Instead, Mosca nominated Clementt, which Capozzoli seconded.
With Clement versus Goodrich, it was another stalemate, with Capozzoli, Lyons and Mosca for Clement, and Capone, Davison and Wallace for Goodrich.
RSA 671:33 states that if the school board is unable to fill a vacancy by majority vote, the selectmen shall appoint a member.
The selectmen advertised for anyone interested in applying, with a Sept. 2 deadline. Six people applied, with Angers and Clement being the only ones who had previously applied to the school board.
Angers runs The Valley Angler, a fishing tackle shop in North Conway. Clement served on the PTO for Pine Tree School. Stanley has been a local resident since 2016.
DiGregorio is running as a Republican in the general election for one of three open state representative seats in District 1. Cuddy is the executive director of the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council. Burns is assistant emergency manager for Conway.
At Monday's board meeting, the six board members — Michelle Cappozzoli, Cassie Capone, Randy Davison, Joe Mosca, Ryan Wallace and Barbara Lyons — discussed possibly closing a school and also heard committee reports.
Asked by a reporter after the meeting if each was still interested in filling the seat, Angers and Burns both said yes.
“Most definitely,” Burns said.
"Absolutely,” Angers said and then asked, “Were Linda and I the only candidates here tonight?”
Under public comments, Burns spoke up about the possible move of the sixth grade to Kennett Middle School, which had been the key topic of discussion earlier in the meeting.
“I have real concerns regarding school closure and moving the sixth grade,” she said. “I put my name in to possibly fill Mrs. Whitelaw’s position. Whether that goes through regardless, I still have those concerns. I think the due diligence, it's so important with both decisions.”
Burns believes the board needs to follow what other town boards are doing.
“I attend many selectmen’s meetings, planning board meetings and school meetings throughout the community,” she said.
“I just don't want to see us moving kiddos to middle school, closing schools until we know where we stand for the next three or four years. I can’t imagine the Conway School Board coming back to the voters in this town and saying, ‘Gee, we closed a school in 2023 and now we have all these people coming in and we’re going to have to build another school.’ What’s that going to cost, $20 million to $30 million? I think taking the time to do a little bit more research is the way we need to go.”
