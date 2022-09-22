school board candidates.jpg

Linda Burns and Steve Angers were the only two school board candidates to attend the last Conway School Board meeting. Conway selectmen are expected to interview six candidates and appoint one to fill an open seat on the school board on Sept. 27. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — While six people have expressed interest in filling a vacant seat on the Conway School Board until next April, just two — Steve Angers and Linda Burns — attended the most recent school board meeting on Sept. 12.

Michaela Clement, Jac Cuddy, Mike DiGregorio and Gregory Stanley have also offered their services for the position that was vacated by Jessica Whitelaw in July.

