LITTLETON — North Country state Sen. Erin Hennessey on Monday announced she will not run for re-election this fall. Hennessey (R-Littleton) is serving her first term as senator, having previously served three terms as state representative.
Her announcement comes just over a month before the filing period opens for state positions. The filing period opens June 1 and runs through June 10, with the primary scheduled for Sept. 13.
Hennessey said serving in the senate had been a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”
“I cannot begin to put into words how much of an honor and privilege it has been representing the North Country as the District 1 Senator and previously as a state representative.,” she said in a statement she released.
But Hennessey said she travels back and forth to Concord three to five days a week and is often spending nights and weekends meeting with constituents.
“During this time, my kids have grown from 6 and 8 to 14 and 16. I don’t want to regret not spending more time at home with them and supporting them in their activities before they leave for college.”
Hennessey said she was proud of what the volunteer legislature had been able to achieve during her eight years, citing increased education funding for both the public school system and White Mountains Community College, infrastructure improvements, investments in health care, sending money back to towns, and stopping an income tax.
Hennessey, who stressed her ability to work across party lines and serves on the Education, Finance, and Ways and Means committees, holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Boston College and has worked as a CPA for almost 14 years.
