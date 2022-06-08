CONCORD — Erin Hennessey, a Republican from Littleton, has resigned her seat in the state Senate and been sworn in as Deputy Secretary of State.
Hennessey had already left the Secretary of State’s Office at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday as had Secretary of State David Scanlan and could not be reached for comment.
Hennessey served in the Senate from 2021-22 and in the House from 2015-16, 2017-18 and 2019-20.
Senate President Chuck Morse (R-Salem) said: “I want to wish Erin all the best as she begins her new role as Deputy Secretary of State. I know that she will be as successful in this position as she has been as a state senator. I am also confident Erin will bring the same strong work ethic and dedication to the Secretary of State’s Office as she was known for here in the legislature.”
Hennessey is a certified public accountant who has a bachelor of science in management and accounting from Boston College, honors program, summa cum laude.
She lives with her husband, John, who is employed by the Littleton Coin Co., their two children, Claire and Luke, and dog Holly.
Hennessey obtained a public accountant license while working at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). She went on to work at the Callaway Golf Company, Resources Global Professionals, University of Northern Vermont and Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank.
Hennessey has volunteered with several organizations including the education non-profit Destination Imagination and served on several non-profit boards, including New Hampshire Public Television, North Country Home Health and Hospice, and Friends of Lakeway Elementary. She currently sits on the boards of Littleton Regional Healthcare and NH Children’s Health Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.