CONWAY — Drivers through Conway Village should make note that night work on the NH DOT Main Street Project has begun.
The night work runs from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. but the construction will continue throughout the day as well, Town Manager Tom Holmes said.
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei said the night portion should be wrapped up in a few weeks.
The NH DOT Main Street Project is starting with the western portion of the street, running from the Conway Village railroad tracks to around the Four Corners (Main Street and Washington Street). It involves rebuilding the road and sidewalks and replacing a water main that has leaded joints. Construction signs have popped up on both ends of the village. Two-way travel will be maintained using on-street parking as a travel lane.
The cost of the western project is $3.9 million. Awarded the contract was A.J. Coleman and Son of Albany. Coleman did drainage work last fall.
Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli said two-way traffic will be maintained at night. The project is expected to be completed in October.
