OSSIPEE — Carroll County commissioners said Wednesday their pick for county chief financial officer didn't work out and so their search continues.
Commissioners' chair Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) on May 5 announced the hiring of George Zoukee as chief financial officer and Deidre Brown as Mountain View Community Nursing Home administrator. Both were expected to start within the first
two weeks of June, and Brown did, though she was from nearby Barrington and didn’t have to move.
Brown replaced former Mountain View Administrator Howie Chandler, who left in February to pursue a similar position in Franklin.
Chandler had been with the county since 2012.
Zoukee, a real estate investor from Tennessee, was supposed to replace Fergus Cullen, who started work for the county in September of last year and left in March for reasons that are still unclear.
The commissioners’ office, in response to questions from the Sun last month, released a brief statement about Zoukee.
They read in part:
“George brings over 25 years of experience in public sector and not-for-profit finance and executive management. He is highly regarded within the state, and we are thrilled to have him lead our Finance Department.”
The town of Conway attempted to hire Zoukee as its finance manager two years ago. Days before he was set to start, Zoukee, then of Las Vegas, declined the position because of a family situation.
In April of this year, the Chilkat Valley News of Haines, Alaska, reported that Zoukee turned down a job there as the Haines Borough Manager citing the high cost of moving expenses.
Last week, McCarthy said they gave Zoukee until July 1 to show up for work.
On Wednesday, she said, “He’s not coming. We are reopening the position.” McCarthy said she believes the issue was he was that he couldn’t find a place to live.
The housing shortage in the county is “a serious problem,” agreed Commissioner Matthew Plache.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.