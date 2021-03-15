LANCASTER — A Coos County grand jury has issued new indictments against the driver in the so-called "Fallen 7" case that no longer claim the truck driven by Volodymyr Zhukovskyy crossed the center line into the opposite lane of traffic.
The new indictments instead allege that Zhukovskyy negligently caused the death of seven motorcyclists in Randolph by causing the collision or by operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner.
"The language in the new indictments comport with the evidence that has developed,” said Kate Giaquinto, communications director for the N.H. Attorney General’s office.
Coos County Attorney John McCormick agreed, saying the new indictments correct some of the language in the older versions.
The new indictments replace 22 of the 23 prior indictments. The original aggravated DUI charge will remain unchanged, and Zhukovskyy will continue to face 23 indictments. McCormick said the old indictments will be nolle prossed (not prosecuted).
He is being held in the Coos County House of Corrections.
Members of the JarHeads Motorcycle Club were traveling west on Route 2 from Randolph to the American Legion Post in Gorham in the early evening of June 21, 2019, when the motorcycles collided head-on with a Dodge Ram pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer. The truck was operated by Zhukovskyy, driving for Westfield Transport of West Springfield, Mass.
Zhukovskyy, 25, of West Springfield, Mass., was initially indicted on Oct. 18, 2019, on seven counts of negligent homicide, seven counts of negligent homicide DUI, seven counts of manslaughter, plus single counts of reckless conduct and aggravated DUI.
The indictments for negligent homicide and manslaughter charged the truck and trailer operated by Zhukovskyy with “crossing into the opposite lane of traffic.”
On March 11, the grand jury returned seven counts of negligent homicide, seven counts of negligent homicide-DUI, seven counts of manslaughter and one count of reckless conduct against Zhukovskyy. The new counts charge Zhukovskyy “caused a collision” or allege he operated a motor vehicle “in a dangerous manner.”
In past motions, the defense has pointed to an analysis of the collision performed by The Crash Lab of Hampton that disputed the initial accident scene analysis by the N.H. State Police accident reconstruction team.
The state police team had ruled the trailer was 1.5 feet over the center line and into the eastbound lane of traffic at the time of impact.
The Crash Lab argued the state police analysis was flawed and incorrect. The firm said the initial impact between the left side of the lead motorcycle and the left front tire of Zhukovskyy’s truck occurred directly over the center line. It said the motorcycle was “protruding over onto the center line when it struck the truck.”
The defense has filed a new motion, seeking to exclude testimony by three potential witnesses for the state, Kathleen Baye, James Astuto and Daniel Corrigan.
The three have provided statements alleging they saw a vehicle matching Zhukovskyy’s pickup operating erratically on the day of the accident. But the defense claim the three do not meet the standard of proof — in one case, the description of the driver does not match Zhukovskyy, and in two, the time line does not fit.
The court has conditionally granted a state motion subject to a future evidentiary hearing to admit the testimony of four other witnesses who reported seeing the truck operating in the hours before the crash. Those witnesses include Littleton firefighters Paul Ingersoll, Thomas Hartwell and Quintin Ross.
A pretrial hearing in the case is scheduled for May 3.
