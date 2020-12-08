CONCORD — New and returning state representatives have a smorgasbord of goals for when they assume office next month, ranging from protecting lakes to funding road construction.
Before the November election, the local N.H. House delegation consisted of Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett), Ed Butler (Hart's Location), Tom Buco (D-Conway), Harrison Kanzler (D-Conway), Steve Woodcock (D-Conway), Susan Ticehurst (D-Tamworth), Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom), Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro), Karel Crawford (R-Moultonborough), Ed Comeau (R-Brookfield), Lino Avellani (R-Wakefield), Bill Nelson (R-Brookfield), John MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro), Edie DesMarais (D-Wolfeboro) and William Marsh (R-Brookfield).
Kanzler, DesMarais and Butler opted not to run again.
With the Nov. 3 election, in addition to Burroughs, Buco, Woodcock, Knirk, Cordelli, Crawford, Avellani, Nelson, MacDonald and Marsh, Chris McAleer (D-Jackson), Jonathan Smith (R-Ossipee), Brodie Deshaies (R-Wolfeboro) will be going to Concord. In addition, Karen Umberger (R-Conway) and Mark McConkey (R-Freedom), who lost their seats in the "blue wave" two years ago, will also return.
The new delegation will be sworn in Dec. 2 at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, which allows for more social distancing due to COVID-19 than the state house.
“I’m pretty excited; a little nervous, that’s for sure,” said newcomer McAleer. “Some of this is entering into the unknown for me, but I have the confidence that I will pick it up rather quickly and learn from a lot of other people and go from there.”
McAleer will be representing Butler's former district, floterial Carroll County District 7, which covers Freedom, Madison, Tamworth, Albany, Conway, Hale’s Location, Bartlett, Chatham and Jackson, plus unincorporated Hart’s Location.
McAleer says a top priority is to meet people across the district. He is also interested in improving the state’s tax structure. He says property taxes are regressive in that communities with high-value properties pay a lower rate than communities with more modest assessed values.
He said New Hampshire has one of the highest property tax burdens in the country.
“There has to be a better way to do this to spread the raising of taxes,” said McAleer. “I don’t know where to go with it. We don’t have the stomach for a broad-based tax, and I don’t think that’s something I’d advocate either.”
Meanwhile, McConkey will be starting his eighth term. He represents District 3, which covers Albany, Freedom, Madison and Tamworth. During his time in office McConkey rose to leadership positions in the House, including chairman of the public works committee.
Asked if he would also like to chair the county delegation, McConkey said probably not because he anticipates being busy in Concord.
“I have a strong feeling I will go back into leadership for public works and highways," he said, "and chairing the county delegation took a lot of my time and I want to have more time for my constituents and my family,” he said.
If he returns to public works, McConkey said he would advocate to fund state parks and community colleges. He said the public works committee will be reviewing the state’s capital budget, which includes state facilities and colleges and universities. He said the committee also helps with the state's 10 Year Plan, which funds roads and bridges.
He said his goal is to help get the North Country its “fair share” of funding.
McConkey said he’s disappointed he won’t be sworn at the state house. “It’s always been such a thrill to be in the room where the Civil War was debated,” said McConkey.
Umberger said her greatest priority "is to try to get our economy moving again so we can get those that are currently unemployed back to work.
"I hope to return to the Finance Committee so I can work on the state budget for 2022-23 budget," Umberger said. "It is important that the budget reflect the needs of the state and the ability of the taxpayers to fund the requirements.
"At this time, I am not sure what bills will be brought before the various policy committees, but as always I will carefully review each of them to ensure they meet the needs of the people in our area."/
As for Deshaies — who at 21 may be the youngest state rep in Carroll County histroy — he says he’s hitting the ground running.
Right now, he's working with other lawmakers to co-sponsor 11 pieces of legislation.
"I'm already working hard for you," said Deshaies.
Deshaies said he's working with MacDonald and Rep. Suzanne Smith (D- Grafton) on bills to regulate wake surfing. Wake surfing is basically surfing in the wake of a boat and can be done without a tow line.
The issue is that if this activity is done too close to shore, it can cause erosion because the boats used for this activity carry heavy ballast and have a lot of horsepower.
“A number of environmentalist groups want very heavy restrictions that have some fairly bad economic consequences and at the same the boat dealers and the people who utilize these water sports want no regulations,” said Deshaies. “It’s about future generations being able to use this resource (the lake) for its beauty, it’s environmental benefits and also its economic benefits.”
Asked about the mask mandate, Deshaies said while it might seem “heavy- handed,” he thinks Sununu has proven to be a “reasonable” and “effective leader” throughout the pandemic.
“I do stand by the governor’s decision. albeit a little bit indifferently,” said Deshaies.
Smith, who is a selectman in Ossipee, replied to the Sun’s call for comments with a brief email.
“Being that I am a new state rep, I will need to first learn the ropes before I submit any legislation,” said Smith. “I am grateful that the citizens of Carroll County voted for positive change in county government and I fully expect a better path forward for all citizens of Carroll County. “
