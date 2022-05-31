CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition will be hosting a “Housing Solutions Tour" May 31, June 1 and June 2.
According to the coalition’s executive director, Harrison Kanzler, “The purpose of these events is to bring together community members who are interested in being part of the solution to the ongoing housing shortage the Mount Washington Valley is experiencing.
“Each event will focus on the same topics so anyone interested in attending need only find a location or day that suits them best in order to get involved,” Kanzler said.
He added: “We are varying the location of the events in order to better accommodate the residents of the valley.”
• Thursday, June 2 — Hobb’s Tavern and Brewing Co., West Ossipee, 5:30 p.m.
“These events will have some community focus based on the location of the event, most of the examples and, likely questions, will focus on the area where the event is taking place. The solutions provided, however, are for the most part universal,” said Kanzler.
Some key topics to be covered include: Community Land Trust; Accessory Dwelling Units; and HomeShare Options and Opportunities.
Also to be explored, he said, are topics such as “running for office (the planning boards of the valley); engaging municipal boards in the conversation and advocating for solutions to the housing crunch; and working toward changes to land-use regulations.”
More information is provided on the MWV Housing Coalition’s Facebook page. For questions regarding the events contact Kanzler at harrison@mwvhc.org.
