CONWAY — This August featured both warmer and wetter conditions compared with 1991-2020 averages for North Conway, according to Brian Fitzgerald, director of science and education for the Mount Washington Observatory.
The Obs operates a weather station on Pine Street in North Conway Village.
The average maximum, minimum and mean temperatures for the month all approached new records. In particular, the average minimum temperature of 60.6 degrees was just 0.2 degrees cooler than the record warmest average minimum temperature set last year.
Several waves of heat moved through the region, with multiple daily records set, particularly early in the month.
From the Aug. 1-2 through Aug. 9-10, daily temperature peaked above 85 degrees F. on consecutive days, rising to a monthly and annual maximum of 94 on Aug. 9-10 and high overnight minimum of 70 on Aug. 7-8.
Temperatures reached at least 90 on seven days during the month. New records are as follows:
• Aug. 4-5: 94 degrees, new daily record maximum temperature.
• Aug. 4-5: 69 degrees, new daily record high minimum temperature.
* Aug. 6-7: 68 degrees, new daily record high minimum temperature.
• Aug. 7-8: 70 degrees, new daily record high minimum temperature
Precipitation fell heavily on numerous days throughout the month, totaling 6.10 inches, making August the wettest month so far this year and one of the few that have totaled above average.
As of Aug. 30, the U.S. Drought Monitor continued to report Carroll County as experiencing “abnormally dry” conditions following prolonged drier than average months this year. Precipitation for the year to date now totals 29.73 inches, which is 2.23 inches below normal.
The average maximum temperature was 83.4 degrees, and the average minimum temperature was 60.8 degrees.
Assisting in the data collection were Fitzgerald, Hank Dresch, Greg Fitch, Mark Bunker, Ed Boyle, Charlie Buterbaugh and Sera Shaughnessy.
