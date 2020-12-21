OSSIPEE — Residents and staff at Mountain View Community nursing home in Ossipee had hoped to receive the COVID-19 vaccine around Christmas, but now it looks like it won't arrive until after New Year's Day.
In an email blast Dec. 9, Mountain View Administrator Howie Chandler said vaccinations were expected to start around Dec. 21, but he was hopeful they would begin the week of the 13th. Residents and staff would be vaccinated over the course of two days at the most. Then the booster shot would be given three weeks later.
On Dec. 17, however, Chandler issued another email saying the vaccine wouldn't arrive Christmas. On Monday, he confirmed it would be administered on Jan. 4, 2021.
"We are very excited to finally inform residents and families ... that the COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use, distribution has begun in New Hampshire, and Mountain View Community will be having a vaccine clinic the week of Jan. 4," wrote Chandler.
"We are working with Walgreens Pharmacy to vaccinate all residents and employees who wish to receive the vaccine. We will be receiving the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, which is a two shot series. One will be given that first week of January and the second dose will be around 21 days later," he said.
Chandler said Mountain View has a contract to get the vaccine through Walgreens, which handles the special cold storage requirements. He said all nursing homes are contracting either with CVS or Walgreens.
Taking the vaccine will be optional for all. But Chandler said he was eager to have it and quipped that he wanted to be "first in line."
According to Chandler, about 15 percent of people who test positive for COVID-19 are in nursing homes, but they make up over 80 percent of the people who die from it.
"It's very compelling for residents to get protected," said Chandler.
Since March, Mountain View has had nine staff and four residents test positive for COVID-19. There has been one death, an elderly female resident.
As of Dec. 15, he said testing showed nursing home staff to be 100 percent COVID-19 free. A new round of testing was to take place today (Dec. 22).
