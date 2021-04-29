PINKHAM NOTCH — After canceling in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the historic 60th Northeast Delta Dental Mount Washington Road Race is moving forward this year — albeit at bit different than previous years as it will be run over two days — and the field is starting to solidify.
The talent in the women’s race, which will be running on their own on Saturday, June 19, is deep. The big question in the men’s race, being held Sunday, June 20, is whether four-time winner Joseph Gray will be coming back. Gray, a four-time winner at Mount Washington and two-time World Mountain Running champion, is expected to make a decision in the next month.
The women’s field is led by returning co-winners, Brittni Hutton, 31 of Alamosa, Colo. and Heidi Caldwell, 29 of Craftsbury Common, Vt. Hutton and Caldwell finished in a historic tie in the 2019 race.
Challenging the returning champs is five-time Mount Washington winner Kim Dobson, 37 of Eagle, Colo. Another two-time winner and nine-time top-10 finisher, Brandy Erholtz, 43 of Hayden, CO, will be returning after several years away from Mount Washington.
Two first-time Mount Washington runners, Ashley Brasovan of Golden, Colo. and Sam Diaz, 29 of Jackson, Wyo., will be making their debuts. Brasovan has competed in two World Long Distance Mountain Running Championships and two Olympic marathon trials. Diaz is a four-time winner and current record holder of the Rendezvous Mountain Hill Climb in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Diaz is also an Olympic marathon trial qualifier. Always in the mix is Kim Nedeau, 41 of Leverett, Mass. Nedeau finished third last year.
On the men’s side, Erik Blake returns to defend his 2019 win. Blake, 42 of West Hartford, Conn., has won Mount Washington four times, has 14 top-10 finishes, and has only finished worse than third once while he was nursing a hamstring injury.
Challenging Blake will be ultra marathon runner and past Mount Washington champion Sage Canaday, 35 of Boulder, Colo.
Other competition includes Brandon Newbould, 39 of Nottingham. Newbould finished the 2019 race in sixth place. The 2019 eighth-place finisher, Scott Mindel, 34 of Burlington, Mass. has run a 2:22:29 Boston Marathon. Eric LiPuma, 28 of Richmond, Vt., won the 50K US Road Running Championships in 2018. LiPuma looks to better his ninth place finish at Mount Washington in 2019.
Finally, making his Mount Washington debut is Matt Chorney, formerly of the Granite State, now a resident of Jackson Hole, Wyo. He's a 2:21 marathoner.
Due to the ongoing global pandemic there are many modifications and continued changes to the pre-race, start, finish and post-race protocols.
Race organizers will mail bibs to the runners in advance of the event. There will not be large tents, booths or other pre-race gatherings.
Both the men’s and women’s races will start on the Great Glen Trails network to accommodate the queue of runners. Runners will line up according to bib number, maintain six-feet social distancing and follow state and federal mask guidelines.
Runners will need to carry their own water bottle, with one hydration station halfway up the road and at the summit.
After finishing, runners will be required to maintain social distancing, follow COVID mask guidelines and be prepared for the elements.
The Sherman Adams State Park building will not be available to runners and support drivers.
Spectators will not be allowed on the summit in order to maintain a lower crowd level and maintain space.
At the base, runners will drive-through to pick up their race shirt, merchandise and post-race meals. Support driver meals should be ordered in advance. Runners are encouraged to visit tinyurl.com/56ab5jj2 for more information.
Sponsored by Northeast Delta Dental, the race ascends the Mt. Washington Auto Road in Pinkham Notch to the 6,288-foot summit of Mount Washington. In addition to the unrelenting grade, runners face the added challenge of Mt. Washington’s famously high winds, precipitation and unpredictable temperatures.
Prizes include $1,000 apiece for the first male and female finishers, smaller cash prizes for the next five men and women and the top three male and female masters (over 40), prizes for the first male and female finishers from New Hampshire and a $5,000 bonus for setting a new course record.
The current course record for men is 56:41, set by Johnathan Wyatt of Wellington, New Zealand in 2004.
The women’s record is 1:08:21, set by Shewarge Amare of Ethiopia in 2010.
The 19-and-under record was set by Conway’s Sean Livingston in 1987 when he finished in 1:09:14.
