CONWAY — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire House of Representatives is set to open its 2021 session in a parking lot at the University of New Hampshire on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
While many of the 400 House
members plan to meet in a drive-in sort of format, several have shared concerns about meeting during the coronavirus pandemic and at least one representative from Carroll County will not be in attendance.
Rep. Tom Buco (D-Conway), the county’s longest-serving Democrat, said Tuesday he won’t be making the trek to Durham to begin his eighth term.
“I will not be attending the opening session due to health concerns,” Buco said by phone. “Attendance is going to require me to drive two hours in each direction, to begin with. That requires me to use high-risk public restrooms on the road. And the same thing when I get to the location. I mean sitting in the car for four hours in the session, that’s going to require me to use the high-risk portable toilets.”
He added: “This doesn’t guarantee that I won’t have any interaction with other people, because I’ve seen what happens with these crowds. I mean, people just start intermingling. And, you know, then you lose the whole point of it.”
Buco said during the pandemic he has remained home in Conway since March, only venturing out to the post office, grocery store and the transfer station.
“I’ve been trying to avoid interaction with people,” he said. “Everything is different. This virus doesn’t care if you are a Democrat or a Republican.”
Buco added: “I’m going to stay like this as much as I can. I’m sorry that I have to do that, but I have not had the vaccine and most people around us have not had the vaccine. I’m just worried about it because you don’t know who the hell is contagious.”
However, Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) believes presumptive Speaker-Elect Sherm Packard and his legislative team have “done everything they can possibly do to make this meeting safe and accessible,” and added, “I wouldn’t miss it.”
While the meeting is set for 10 a.m., representatives by counties have been given assigned arrival times. Carroll County will park at 9:30 a.m.
“I will have a warm car, and I may bring a blanket,” Umberger said, “but I don’t expect to freeze.”
The regional forecast for Wednesday shows highs in the high 30s and lows in the high 20s.
Everyone will have their temperature checked before entering the parking lot. Representatives, according to Umberger, will be given a bag that includes lunch along with a bottle of water, a ballot to be used to vote for the Speaker of the House and a clicker for them to vote on any House rules.
Representatives may follow the meeting either on an FM channel on their vehicle’s radio or listen to speakers set up throughout the parking lot. Officials will have carbon monoxide detectors to monitor fumes.
“There is no requirement to stay in your vehicle for six hours,” Umberger explained. “You can get out and stretch as long as you stay in your parking space area.”
Ten porta-potties will reportedly be set up at the site.
Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) said the decision on whether to attend the opening session was a wrenching one.
“After much back and forth, I will be attending as I feel it’s my responsibility to vote on behalf of my constituents,” she said.
“To the best of my knowledge, six colleagues in the House have now tested positive for COVID-19,” she said. “One (Speaker Dick Hinch) has died, and another is on a ventilator, with a number of representatives still refusing to mask up. It is unsafe to use an enclosed porta-potty with individuals who may not be wearing masks, or who may be positive for the virus.
“I did not sign up to put my life at risk to attend a legislative session or to potentially infect my husband and community. I will not be leaving my car for the duration of the meeting,” Burroughs said.
Rep. Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) also plans to attend the session.
“Other than regrets that we are not meeting in Reps Hall, I have no concerns with the format of this meeting,” he said.
“My understanding is that the House will meet in person in the Legislative Office building very soon to conduct our committee work,” he said.
“Social distancing will be observed, provisions are being made to incorporate UV technology and the air ventilation system in the committee rooms will provide at least five total air changes per hour,” said McConkey, adding that he had heard that provisions would be made for people to attend virtually.
First-time Rep. Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) said he is going to attend opening day.
“Not exactly how I envisioned things unfolding yet I am anxious to get the process underway,” he said. “It could work even though I expect it will be an awkward adjustment for all. It most likely will not be a long-term viable solution for sessions. The alternative would be virtual meetings until we get past COVID. I hope this can be worked out.”
Rep. Steve Woodcock (D-Conway) plans to go to UNH, too. “Like many, I’m planning to drive to Durham and spend way too many hours sitting in my car attempting to do the people’s work,” he said. “The initial meeting was outside on an athletic field on a cold early winter day with many non-masked Republican members. ... At least alone in your vehicle the COVID-19 concern is reduced although not totally mitigated.”
Rep. Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) also will atttend, and will be bringing something he hopes he won’t have to use — jumper cables.
“Each rep will have to make the personal decision to idle their car or leave it off, while keeping it running you run the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. If you don’t run it, then you run the risk of a dead battery. I will bring jumper cables.”
Knirk, a retired surgeon, has repeatedly tried to get the House to meet remotely.
“You bring together 400 people from all over the state and shove them in a room, I don’t care how good the ventilation is, these people will leave and spread these viral hitchhikers across the state,” he said.
“The N.H. Senate is meeting remotely from the outset. Only the N.H. House with its libertarian members want to keep us in the 19th century,” Knirk said. “I’m surprised they’re not making us come by horse and buggy.”
