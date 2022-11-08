John Christy Brenda Mobile Food Pantry

From left John Ombego, Christy Langlois and Brenda Howell of the NH Food Bank brought about 16,000 pounds of food to Ham Arena Monday where it was all distributed. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — New Hampshire Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry and about two dozen volunteers from the Lions Club, Bank of New Hampshire and Citizens Bank delivered roughly 16,000 pounds of food to approximately 370 families on Monday afternoon.

The Mobile Food Pantry was at Ham Ice Arena in Conway from about noon to about 1:30 p.m. The food give-away event was scheduled to run from noon to 2 p.m. but it ended early as supplies ran out.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.