CONWAY — New Hampshire Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry and about two dozen volunteers from the Lions Club, Bank of New Hampshire and Citizens Bank delivered roughly 16,000 pounds of food to approximately 370 families on Monday afternoon.
The Mobile Food Pantry was at Ham Ice Arena in Conway from about noon to about 1:30 p.m. The food give-away event was scheduled to run from noon to 2 p.m. but it ended early as supplies ran out.
“Today was a great success,” said New Hampshire Food Bank Food Systems Coordinator Christy Langlois, who spoke to a reporter after the supplies were exhausted. “We were able to distribute all the product that we brought.” She said a recipient may pick up boxes for up to three families.
The Mobile Food Pantry brought a combination of produce and dry goods boxes. Inside the produce box were items like pineapples, sweet/regular potatoes, carrots and plums. Dry boxes had peanut butter, tuna, pastas and spaghetti sauces. Recipients got one produce box and two dry boxes. Langlois said the Food Bank had enough for 370 sets of three boxes.
Asked if recipients were local or from away, Langlois said that most came within a 50-mile radius. One woman who pulled up as Langlois was being interviewed said she drove two hours to get there.
“There’s folks who really come out quite far,” said Langlois.
The next Mobile Food Pantry will be Nov. 18 in Laconia at Lakes Region Community College from noon to 2 p.m. After that, the Mobile Food Pantry will be at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Keene on Nov. 22 from noon until 2 p.m.
The Mobile Food Pantry is scheduled to come back to Conway on April 13, 2023.
