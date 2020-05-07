CONWAY — Incumbent Steven Steiner is running for one of two three-year seats on the town planning board. Also running are fellow incumbent Ray Shakir, along with Ailie Byers, Michael Fougere and Earl Sires IV. Voting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 12, at the Center Conway Fire Station from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The following is Steiner’s profile:
To my fellow citizens, I am writing to you and asking for your support for the Planning Board position that you will be voting for on May 12.
With your vote, this would be my second term.
Over the past three years, we as a board have handled some very important cases involving Market Basket and hospitality properties. We have always had the best interest of our town and citizens in making sure that these projects meet the town ordinances and are architecturally designed to meet our beautiful community.
I look forward to serving you again for the next three years. Please stay healthy and be safe!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.