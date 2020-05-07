CONWAY — Incumbent Ray Shakir is running for one of two three-year seats on the town planning board. Also running are fellow incumbent Steven Steiner, along with Ailie Byers, Michael Fougere and Earl Sires IV. Voting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 12, at the Center Conway Fire Station from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The following is Shakir’s profile:
After several terms on the Conway Planning Board, those of you who know me and/or witnessed my enthusiasm would likely conclude that my quest for fairness — with emphasis on what is best for the town — is profound!
Biased? Certainly! All honest and sincere individuals have biases; however, my biases lean towards town welfare, its economic agenda and the quality of life for all who make Conway their home.
I sincerely believe I prove that at every — almost perfectly attended — planning board meeting. My background supports those previous statements. For over four decades, I was employed in a major city as a public improvement administrator. My primary responsibility was “balance.” Attempting to fairly address the often conflicting demands of a major utility company, municipal contractors and the municipality, property owners and general public. Again a “balance,” which was generally not easy to achieve, was successfully addressed to the best of my abilities.
I believe I’ve transferred what I’ve learned over those 40 years to my tenure on the planning board. Hopefully, fair-minded observers would agree. Other good people are competing for a position on the board, and they promise much; however, I have the historical performance advantage.
My only promise to you is that I will continue to work as demonstrated; to suit the advantages, needs and desires of my neighbors, and to maintain Conway as “the” gateway to the White Mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.