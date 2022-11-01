OSSIPEE — Two people are running for the Carroll County Board of  Commissioners District 1 seat. Incumbent Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) is being challenged by Democrat Adam Heard of Sandwich. Commissioners are elected county wide but they represent specific Districts. The winner will represent Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Hart's Locaiton, Jackson, Sandwich and Hale's Location. — Daymond Steer

Adam Heard

Adam Heard is running for Carroll County Commissioner District 1. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Adam Heard

Carroll County wins state awards - Terry McCarthy and Lisa Scott

Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) is running for re-election to the Carroll County Board of Commissioners, District 1. (COURTESY PHOTO)

