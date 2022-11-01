OSSIPEE — Two people are running for the Carroll County Board of Commissioners District 1 seat. Incumbent Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) is being challenged by Democrat Adam Heard of Sandwich. Commissioners are elected county wide but they represent specific Districts. The winner will represent Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Hart's Locaiton, Jackson, Sandwich and Hale's Location. — Daymond Steer
Adam Heard
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing the county?
The first and most immediate issue facing the county is inflation including the significant rise in energy costs especially electricity. These increases will translate to higher costs and taxes to the taxpayers. My running mate Theresa Swanick and I have discussed this in depth and have a plan to cut those costs first by finding every place to cut energy consumption. That starts the first day we are in office. Next we will do a cost analysis to determine how the county can cost effectively start to produce its own electricity via solar power. We believe we can save county taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive county commissioner?
I am a moderate, fiscal conservative with extensive experience and education in accounting, finance, management, and organizational leadership. I am also a small business owner so I know how to cut costs, while maintaining high quality service, which at places like our county nursing home is so important. Also, I am a collaborator and problem solver. I listen to others, look at all sides of the issue and pragmatically search for the best solution to problems.
What do you think should be done with the former county nursing home building?
I think the first and foremost option we need to is reuse. I know that our society and Carroll County is no different and has an issue with affordable housing. Ossipee is centrally located, and the county property would be the perfect place to introduce affordable housing for our county’s teachers, police, road crews and every other working person in Carroll County in need of decent, affordable housing. If somehow the former nursing home building and former county courthouse could play a part in addressing that issue that would be a win for our county. Theresa Swanick and I will make county public/private backed affordable housing a top priority.
If Biden was the Democratic nominee for President in 2024 would you support him?
Yes. The Biden administration has done a remarkable job in the midst of a highly partisan atmosphere at passing legislation in numerous areas that will significantly help our county, including improved roads and bridges. You can see that happening already with roads being upgraded everywhere. Plus, Biden backed federal funding is delivering broadband directly to thousands of homes in the county. Not since the advent of electricity has one government program done so much to improve the quality of rural New Hampshire life. In a year or two the back and the forth squabbles will disappear, but broadband will improve our lives economically, educationally, medically, civically and medically for decades to come.
Terry McCarthy
What, in your opinion, is the most important issues facing Carroll County?
Inflation, the cost of heating oil, propane, electricity and staffing are my primary concerns at present. The county commissioners oversee all departments within the county including the Nursing Home, House of Corrections, Sheriff's Department, Registry of Deeds, Administration, Maintenance and Water/Sewage. On a yearly basis we spend untold hours putting together an affordable county budget.
Although the county delegation, by law has the final word relative to appropriations. Carroll County is not, by law, required to provide a nursing home to care for our elderly citizens or a House of Corrections. Rather, we choose to do so.
What specific qualities do you believe will make you a productive County Commissioner?
Above all else, my four years of experience as a county commissioner including the most recent two as the chairwoman of the board and the knowledge gained by that experience is invaluable. Also, 1 pride myself relative to my management skills. It is said by my peers that I continuously make fair and impartial judgements. I am most proud of the fact that the board of commissioners saved the county almost $4 million by refinancing loans related to the Nursing Home and Registry of Deeds at a considerably lower cost, and new insurance coverage for the entire county complex, also at a lower cost. We were also able to recoup $900,000, included in the above total figure, as the result of more efficient reporting.
What should be done with the former county nursing home building?
The county complex is in dire need of additional space for the Sheriff's Department, including Dispatch and the County Attorney's Department. It makes economic sense to utilize the space available in the former nursing home to accommodate that. A detailed plan has already been approved by the commissioners that will meet the needs of the county at no expense to the taxpayer.
If Donald Trump were the Republican nominee for President in 2024, would you support him?
I will support the nominee chosen by the Republican Party whomever it is. My duties as a county commissioner is to look out for the welfare of all county citizens, and that is exactly what I will do, to 1 best of my ability. My voting choice is totally irrelevant.
