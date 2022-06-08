CONWAY — After a near-normal April, May of 2022 was a return to warmer than normal conditions at the Mount Washington Observatory’s weather station on Pine Street in North Conway, with several daily records set for maximum and highest minimum temperatures.
According to Brian Fitzgerald, director of science and education for the non-profit observatory, the North Conway weather station recorded two hot streaks during the month, with temperatures reaching the mid 80s to low 90s from May 12-14 and again May 21-22.
The first 90 degree day of the year was reached on May 22 when a mark of 92 was recorded as a maximum temperature.
The following temperature records were set during the mid-month heat:
• Daily record maximum temperature of 88 on May 13;
• Daily record highest minimum temperature of 57 on also on May 13;
• Daily record maximum temperature of 89 on May 14; and daily record highest minimum temperature of 60, also on May 14.
The average maximum temperature for the month was 71.5 (3.7 degrees warmer than average) and the average daily minimum was 46.2 degrees (3.2 degrees warmer than average)
Precipitation for the month was 2.90 inches, which was 0.78 inches below normal, with nearly half of May’s precipitation falling May 15-16 with 1.40 inches.
Average wind speed for the month was 1.7 mph, with a peak gust of 26.3 mph from the North on May 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.