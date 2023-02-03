CONWAY — The town of Conway is beginning the process of updating its master plan, a policy document that guides future land use and economic development decisions for the community. The plan will cover a range of topics, including transportation, housing, energy, recreation and zoning.

"The new plan, 'Conway Forward,' will be deeply informed by public input," said Conway Town Planner Jamel Torres.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.