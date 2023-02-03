CONWAY — The town of Conway is beginning the process of updating its master plan, a policy document that guides future land use and economic development decisions for the community. The plan will cover a range of topics, including transportation, housing, energy, recreation and zoning.
"The new plan, 'Conway Forward,' will be deeply informed by public input," said Conway Town Planner Jamel Torres.
On behalf of the Master Plan Advisory Committee, he invites the public to join the planning team for a plan open house from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Tuckerman Brewing Co., located at 66 Hobbs St. in Conway.
Torres said: "At this event, you’ll have the opportunity to offer your input on the direction of the plan, interact with the project team and ask questions, and chat with your neighbors about the future of Conway.
"There will also be an opportunity to participate in a raffle for ski tickets and gift certificates to local shops," he added.
If you can’t make it to this event, stay tuned for future engagement opportunities. Learn more about the Conway Forward project at conwayforward.com.
The town has hired SE Consulting of South Burlington, Vt. to facilitate the process working with the town and the Master Plan Advisory Committee that is comprised of the seven members of the planning board and seven at-large members from the public.
The planning board members are Ben Colbath, Ailie Byers; Steve Porter, Erik Corbett, Eliza Grant, Bill Barbin and Mark Hounsell.
At-large members are Ben Wilcox, general manager and president of Cranmore Mountain Resort; Debra Haynes of Redstone; Jac Cuddy of the MWV Economic Council of Conway; former Conway Village Fire District Commissioner Janine Bean of Conway; Jason Gagnon, superintendent of the North Conway Water Precinct; Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers of North Conway; Kate Richardson of Bergeron Technical Services of Conway; and planning board alternates Ted Phillips and Steven Hartmann.
For more information, go to conwaynh.org or call (603) 447-3811, Ext. 4.
