CONWAY — Following the razing earlier this week of the former 1915-built former home of the Conway Parks and Recreation Department, selectmen unanimously signed a memorandum of understanding with Margaret and Charles “Sut” Marshall of Madison Tuesday concerning the long-term use of town-owned Dick O’Brien Memorial Ballfield and adjoining acreage in Center Conway.
The agreement, covering a 40-year span, was prepared by town attorney Peter Malia of Hastings Malia Law Partners of Fryeburg and the Marshalls, who worked with town staff and selectmen.
“We’re happy that we were able to work this out for the town," Margaret Marshall said after the signing. "We believe it will be a wonderful benefit for the town and more specifically for Center Conway Village.
Added Sut, “This remains owned by the town and maintained by the town. We are happy to have been able to help with the demolition costs to the old building and hopefully this will be something that townspeople can enjoy, whether kids playing at the ballfield or gardening and enjoying nature.”
Selectmen held off on signing the agreement until Conway Parks and Recreation Director John Eastman could be present.
Once he arrived, the signing took place. Selectmen and Town Manager Tom Holmes then posed for a group photo with the Marshalls and thanked them for their generosity.
The Marshalls footed the $106,000 bill for the demolition of the building (which recently was found to contain asbestos) and also are providing an initial donation of $50,000 toward creating a park for common use.
The Marshalls have long come to the aid of the town, including donating funds for the Conway Parks and Recreation Department to move from the now razed former Conway Community Building to the gym at Kennett Middle School last year. Eastman surprised the Marshalls last year by naming the gym after the Marshalls in recognition of their longtime support.
"Sut and Margaret have always stepped up to the plate," said Eastman after the meeting, noting that he had Sut as a basketball coach when he was 10 and worked for their Abbott's Ice Cream company back when was trying to earn money to go off to college when he was 18. "They have done similar things for hundreds if not thousands of local kids," said Eastman.
As for the ballfield, Eastman said he has long felt that it made prudent sense to retain an existing field due to the high demand, not only now but for the future. "This will be great for the town and it keeps Center Conway relevant," said Eastman in a followup interview.
Holmes after the meeting reiterated the town’s gratitude and said the facility will be a benefit for years to come.
“The ballfield will be maintained by Conway Parks and Recreation Department. They are talking of raised beds for gardens — they will phase that in and let us figure out the demand so we will start with six, and if that is popular they will add more,” said Holmes.
As the Sun reported Tuesday, the Marshalls agreed to pay for the demolition of the former Conway Community Building which contained the adjoining concrete block gym was razed last week, followed by the demolition Monday of the former Pine Tree School by a four-man crew from Spears Bros. of Laconia.
Voters gave selectmen at town meeting in spring the authority to sell the buildings and 4.3-acre parcel. However, an inspection this summer determined that both buildings contained asbestos, which altered selectmen’s plans to sell the property.
Sut Marshall said that would include the continuation of the use and maintenance of the town-owned Dick O’Brien Ballfield by the Conway Parks and Recreation Department as well as establishing a park and possibly community gardens.
Holmes read a statement at the selectmen’s Sept. 22 meeting that said:
“The board of selectmen have decided not to sell the old Rec property but instead to keep it and maintain it as a park and ball field in Center Conway. They are accepting an offer by Sut and Margaret Marshall to pay for the demolition of the building.
“The Marshalls are also donating, over and above the demolition costs, $50,000 for the creation of community garden plots to be made available to Conway property taxpayers; some of the plots will be handicapped accessible. It is the Marshalls’ wish that the property remains free of other structures aside from a maintenance shed, playground equipment, dugouts and scoreboard associated with Dick O’Brien Field,” Holmes read.
“We are very grateful to the Marshalls for their generous gift and wonderful proposal that will allow the people of Conway, especially those in Center Conway, the use of the park and recreation area for years to come.”
