CONWAY — Construction of a Market Basket supermarket is getting underway, with Rob Barsamian, Settlers Green principal and developer, saying the on-site contractor is moving “full steam ahead” on the long-delayed project.
The general contractor is Gordon T. Burke & Sons Inc. of Intervale, which is the same company that built Settlers Streetside.
"Curt Burke is off and running and ordering materials," Barsamian said of one of Gordon Burke's sons. "I think you'll see him on site in the next week or so."
The project had been sidelined for years by a series of lawsuits filed by Bellevue Properties, owners of the abutting North Conway Grand Hotel, which claimed that traffic and road maintenance issues would impact their business. Conway planners were sued along with Settlers.
In 2018, the Conway Planning Board unanimously gave conditional site-plan approval to Settlers Green for a 69,845-square-foot Market Basket store between Barnes Road and Common Court in North Conway. The new site is just south of Home Depot, east of Settlers Green Streetside and north of the North Conway Grand Hotel.
The cases were decided in the town and Settlers' favor by a Carroll County Superior Court judge, but then Bellevue appealed it to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
The state high court issued its ruling in Bellevue Properties Inc. v. 13 Green Street Properties (Settlers) on Oct. 8, 2021.
Land had been cleared in anticipation of a Supreme Court win and the planning board signing off on the final plans on Feb. 24.
"We are going full steam ahead," Barsamian — president of OVP Management, the Newton, Mass., development company that owns Settlers — told the Sun on March 10.
"It doesn't feel real until you start really seeing the trucks out there and dirt being moved and all that stuff, which I think you'll start seeing in the next two weeks," Barsamian said.
Ben Colbath, chairman of the Conway Planning Board, said anticipation for the Market Basket has been keen, and he told the Sun on Monday that townseople would frequently stop him to ask if or when the store would ever be built.
"I get equal amounts of excitement as I do criticism about that coming," Colbath said of the Market Basket store, adding that some people wonder why Conway needs a fourth supermarket, with Shaw's, Hannaford and Walmart already serving the town.
Owned by the DeMoulas family, Market Basket is a chain of 82 supermarkets in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine, headquartered in Tewksbury, Mass.
A challenge in getting the project underway, Barsamian said, has been escalating price increases due to supply chain issues created by COVID-19 and made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"Usually, you bid a job out in prices good for, call it 90 days, 60 days, whatever it is, 120 days," said Barsamian. "Right now, when you price something out, if you don't pull the trigger immediately, the price is only good for 24 hours, or 48 hours — it's crazy."
Because of the supply chain issues, the North Conway Market Basket could be the most expensive project Barsamian has ever built on a square-foot basis.
He declined to say how much the store will cost to build, saying only "it's expensive," said Barsamian.
The plan involves closing McMillan Lane and building a new road to replace it as well as building a third roundabout on the North-South Road to handle the traffic.
"We're going to try to open before the end of the year but it's probably going to be next year," said Barsamian. "I think first quarter is safe to say."
The store site work and the Barnes Road extension could be built by June 1. Steel could be erected in July.
Barsamian doesn't think construction will snarl traffic. In fact, he said when the project is done, traffic in the area may flow even better because of improvements such as a roundabout on North-South Road and traffic light re-signalization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.