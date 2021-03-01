FREEDOM — A Windham man was thrown 75 feet from a snowmobile on Saturday after hitting a rock on the shores of Ossipee Lake, according to the N.H. Department of Fish and Game.
At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 27, Fish and Game was notified of a single-party snowmobile crash in Freedom.
At the scene, conservation officers, along with members of the Freedom Fire Department, discovered a man who had been riding the shore line of Ossipee Lake had been seriously injured in the crash.
An investigation revealed that the snowmobile had apparently struck a large snow-covered rock, resulting in the snowmobile and driver being ejected approximately 75 feet.
The driver was identified as Christopher Baddeley, 48 of Windham.
Fish and Game said Baddeley suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro.
Speed and riding conditions seem to be contributing factors, officers said.
Riders are reminded to pay extra attention in unfamiliar areas and adjust speed accordingly.
