MADISON — Selectmen said Tuesday they will try again to crack down on problematic short-term rentals.
Voters in March passed the planning board’s Article 6, which said a dwelling unit can’t be used for transients and which town officials said effectively banned STRs. The planning board had also intended to get an article on the warrant to legalize and regulate STRs but it was waylaid by a posting error.
Prior to the vote, Madison selectmen had sentcease-and-desist letters to STR owners in the Eidelweiss Residential District, but backtracked in February.
On Tuesday night, selectmen's chair Josh Shackford said that he wants the town to start sending warning letters to STR owners warning them that renting short-term is illegal. He said the town should start with STRs that have been created since March and those that cause disturbances.
"I'd like to make a move," said Shackford. "They're not cease and desist letters, it's letters to the effect of notification that this is not allowed."
The letters will be going out "forthwith," he said.
He said if STR owners keep going, they will be be given another letter stating the owner hasn't stopped and the fine is $275 per day. The STR owner could appeal to the Zoning Board of Adjustment and then the courts.
Shackford said there was a webinar last week that was put on by the New Hampshire Bar Association that seemed to reinforce his position on STRs.
Later on, Shackford said he isn't trying to go after every single STR owner in town all at once — instead, the town will be looking at new and problematic STRs. In previous meetings, town officials have said there are about 172 STRs in town.
At the bar association meeting, Shackford said he heard there's no city or town that could challenge all their STR owners at once.
"We tried it last year — I'll be completely honest, we got our butts handed to us," said Shackford. "We just didn't have the manpower or the staffing to handle all the administrative appeals on that. "
Attorneys at the bar association discussed STR Supreme Court cases from Portsmouth and Conway. The attorneys said the cases hinge on the way each municipalities' ordinance is written.
"If the planning board wants to change the ordinance, they can go ahead and do it, but as it stands right now, I don't think there's any doubt that in rural residential districts and Eidelweiss residential districts, they are illegal," said Shackford.
Meanwhile, the planning board is proposing to legalize short-term rentals in March, when they will be proposing a warrant article to make STRs a permitted use, which means that they would require a permit from selectmen.
Shackford said he walked out of a recent planning board meeting this summer because he felt the planning board was going against advice of counsel.
"I was kind of flabbergasted by that," said Shackford.
In a phone interview Wednesday, Marc Ohlson explained the planning board is proposing to make STRs a permitted use with a permit issued by the selectmen. Ohslon said legal council said if selectmen are going to enforce there is no point in having the planning board write new regulations.
Ohlson said counsel opined that the planning board could make a permitted use system work.
Ohlson added, lawyers told the town either enforce the existing ordinance and don't propose a new ordinance or propose a new ordinance and don't enforce the existing ordinance.
Selectmen are represented by Cordell Johnston formerly of the New Hampshire Municpal Association and the Planning Board is represented by Laura Spector-Morgan who has publicly recommended going the special exception route, which requires Zoning Board of Adjustment approval, rather than permitted use.
Ohlson said the town couldn't handle 172 ZBA cases.
At Tuesday's meeting, Police Chief Bob King said some members of the planning board either rent their property short term or work in real estate and would be putting their interests before the town. King continued that he sees people complaining on social media that they have been outbid for housing by those seeking to rent short-term.
"Each time that happens, we have one less family that moves into town, we have one less group of kids that goes to the school," said King. "I think that it's death by a million paper cuts."
Ohlson said Wednesday that the planning board members King was referencing have been longtime members before the STR issue came up. He said the planning board consists of people with various points of view.
"Isn't the whole point you have everybody's opinion when you try to make regulation?" asked Ohlson, adding that ad hominem attacks against planning board members could cause people to stop volunteering for those seats or resign.
At Tuesday's meeting, Selectman Michael Mauro added that residents don't have neighbors when STRs are next-door.
"You have weekend after weekend after weekend of different cars, different kids, different dogs," he said.
If STRs were legalized, the town would have to hire a full-time employee at a cost of over $100,000, including benefits, said Mauro.
Selectman John Arruda and Shackford said STR proponents are spreading "bunk" when they say that STRs are a benefit because they pay rooms and meals tax.
In fact, the selectmen say the state keeps 80 percent of the revenue itself and the rest is distributed to municipalities based on population of full-time residents. This means towns with STRs generate revenue that they don't receive. Conway has complained about this for years.
"One of the top-selling units in this town sent about $13,000 worth of rooms and meals tax to Concord, and Madison got $5.28," said Arruda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.