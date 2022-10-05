madison

Madison selectmen Tuesday said they would be sending out letters to STR owners asking them to stop renting their properties. From left: Selectmen Josh Shackford, Michael Mauro and John Arruda. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

MADISON — Selectmen said Tuesday they will try again to crack down on problematic short-term rentals. 

Voters in March passed the planning board’s Article 6, which said a dwelling unit can’t be used for transients and which town officials said effectively banned STRs. The planning board had also intended to get an article on the warrant to legalize and regulate STRs but it was waylaid by a posting error. 

