CONWAY — The Conway School Board on Tuesday tapped Barbara Lyons, 51, of Center Conway from a field of seven applicants to fill the vacancy left on the board by Courtney Burke's departure.
“I’m very pleased to be selected, and I look forward to working with the board,” Lyons told the Sun after her selection at the meeting at Kennett Middle School's Seidenstucker gym.
The vacancy was created last month when Burke announced ther resignation due to her family moving out of town.
Prior to the board’s vote, Lentini asked the candidates to speak.
Steven Steiner — a local Realtor who holds two electrician licenses; an Eastern Slope Airport Authority and the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment member; and an alternate on the Conway Planning Board — said he would like to use his experience for the benefit of public education, particularly aiding in the development of vocational programs such as S.T.E.M. aviation.
“I’m a good guy. I’m not that bad guy you see on the front page of the paper,” said Steiner. “Thanks very much for the opportunity.”
Next up was Bill Aughton, who said his priorities were dealing with the Delta virus and the budget, and encouraging more of the parental and public participation that the board has seen in recent weeks.
Rancourt, who is director at Jackson Public Library and a mother of two children in the school district, spoke briefly, thanking the board for the work it does and saying she “just want to support” those efforts.
Michael Callis said he supported the civil tone in which the board conducted itself while taking to task a few members of the public who support free speech but who do not don masks (about half of the crowd of 15 wore masks).
Lentini asked Callis to direct his comments to the board, not the public.
MacMillan, 34, said he is a lifelong resident who has worked as a substitute in the school system. Married and a father of two young children, he is the son of former Kennett High Principal Paul MacMillan and former teacher Jill MacMillan.
“I know it has been a challenging time, and I just look forward to the opportunity to serve,” said MacMillan.
Lyons' seat will be open come April as voters will vote to elect someone to fill out the remaining two years of the term.
Two other seats will be on the ballot. Wallace won election last April to a fill out the rest of Cheri Sullivan’s term after she moved from Conway. That seat will open up and Lentini’s term is also scheduled to expire.
Lyons will be sworn in at the SAU 9 office, according to Superintendent Kevin Richard.
Lyons is married to Michael Lyons, a contractor, for whom she handles office duties and bookkeeping. Her sister Jeanne Jannuzzi's family long ran the Glen Junction Restaurant in Glen, where she also formerly also worked at times.
She has a background in the mental health field in New Jersey and worked as a substitute teacher in the Conway School District as well as a special education assistant at Kennett High.
“I have three children, two of whom are still in the district and the oldest of whom is a sophomore at Rutgers University,” Lyons told the board during her presentation prior to the vote.
“I worked in mental health, and I think it is very important to listen to community members, and I think that partnerships can be made at most times as long as we listen and respond,” added Lyons, alluding to public comments at recent school board meetings.
After the brief presentations by six of the seven candidates (local dad and insurance agent Matt Stearns was out of town), followed by further discussion by the board, members ranked all the candidates from 1 to 3.
The results: Lyons was the winner, followed by Aughton and Stearns.
There was no public explanation of how each board member voted.
Board members present were chair Joe Lentini, Michelle Capozolli, Jessica Whitelaw, Mosca, Wallace and Randy Davison.
Mosca and Lentini saluted all the candidates, with both agreeing that it was good for the community to have interested citizens, and they encouraged all to run when three seats open up come April.
“I personally want to thank all seven candidates. I think we have an amazing group. I wish you all could serve,” said Mosca, saying that the board ought to keep a file on all of the candidates so that if another vacancy arises, the board will have a good back-up list to draw from. “That way we would not have to go through this process again."
Although Lyons is well-regarded in the community, her selection was somewhat surprising, given the early discussion during the selection process.
During those talks, Lentini, Mosca and Davison had indicated they were favoring Aughton because they wanted someone who knew the workings of the board.
Davison said one reason he favored Aughton was because of his past budget committee experience.
Aughton told the Sun later he was glad to offer his help and was pleased to see Lyons chosen, noting, “I have great faith in Barbara."
