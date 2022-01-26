LOVELL, Maine — In reportedly the largest turnout ever for a Lovell town meeting, over 300 people crammed into the Lovell Fire Station on Tuesday to cast ballots that resulted in a lopsided 243-50 tally in favor of a 180-day moratorium on large-scale solar energy system projects that will give the town time to enact ordinances that address such facilities.
The turnout was driven by a concerted opposition to a proposal by Walden Renewables of Portsmouth to obtain a permit to build two large solar arrays on 177 acres of private property between Christian Hill Road and Shave Hill Road.
The town’s zoning currently has no provisions regarding large-scale solar and the planning board has been reviewing whether large solar arrays should fall under the definition of telecommunications (a view held by Walden) or manufacturing, the latter of which entails more restrictive controls.
That definition has been championed by a group of Lovell landowners known as Our Eden Association.
Now, with the moratorium, the planning board will have time to evaluate those options as well as other ordinances pertaining to solar farms.
“It’s more people at a town meeting than I’ve seen in my time, and next year I’ll be entering into my 10th three-year term,” said selectmen’s chair Steve Goldsmith about the large crowd.
The moratorium went into effect Dec. 28, 2021, with a 2-0 vote by Goldsmith and fellow selectman Robert G. Drew to put the moratorium to voters. A public hearing on whether to hold the special town meeting was held Jan. 18.
On Tuesday, voters lined up outside before being allowed into the fire station. Masks were required. Upon entering, in keeping with COVID CDC protocols, each person’s temperature was taken.
The doors were opened for about 20 minutes prior to voting to allow for fresh air to mitigate the cramped conditions.
Only two articles were on the warrant: the first to elect a moderator (Jonathan Bliss) and the second to vote on the large-scale solar facility moratorium.
The only voter to speak against the moratorium was Christian Hill Road resident John McAnn, who said: “My family is from northeastern Pennsylvania and I know the impact of energy production on a community and the devastation that exists there from open mines … Compared to that, the impacts of solar farming is very small.”
Former Conway Daily Sun columnist Ethel Hurst then spoke against the proposed solar facility. “Please don’t let them do this,” said Hurst to a round of applause.
Debate after the next three speakers was then closed and the voting took place.
Asked what’s next, Goldsmith told the Sun, “The planning board will work with the Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission and the attorneys and all will try and come up an ordinance that we can all agree on — and then it will go back to the public at a hearing and if any issues come up we can agree to those and then it goes back to a town meeting, and depending on the timing, that could either be regular town meeting or another special town meeting.”
At the end of the first 180-day moratorium, Goldsmith said if selectmen determine they need to extend the moratorium another 180 days they may vote to do so.
That assessment concurred with the views shared by town legal counsel attorney James Katsiaficas of Perkins Thompson of Portland, Maine.
“The town will be working with Southern Maine Planning Development Commission and they will bring a model of a solar energy ordinance to the planning board and the town’s comprehensive planning committee. The planning board will work with the public and the applicant to come up with an ordinance and comprehensive plan that they can recommend after a public hearing to the select board and hopefully the voters can act on it,” said Katsiaficas, who drafted the moratorium for the town.
Heinrich Wurm, chair of the Lovell Planning Board, said he is cautious and expects it will be a “very complicated and difficult process to do this the right way so Walden won’t end up suing us immediately.”
He added: “I feel they sent Walden a very strong message and that the voters of Lovell really stepped up and showed how strongly they feel about it. So, we welcome that message —but we appreciate that Walden will not give up that easily — we need to prove to them there is a way to legally require an ordinance and still respect their right to apply.”
He said solar farming will be among the topics for discussion when the board meets at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall Feb. 2 but it is not yet clear the substance of those talks.
David Patterson, president of the Our Eden Association,said his group was pleased to see the voters express their views.
“Lovell can now choose to adopt zoning regulations specifically for grid scale solar energy systems,” said Patterson, adding that while the moratorium lasts until late June, doesn’t believe it will take that long.
“This has been happening all over Maine and so many towns have done what we are about to do. We’ve studied dozens of solar zoning models that have been adopted ands we have a good idea how that zoning will best fit in Lovell. We can get this done thoroughly and quickly, then move on with confidence that Lovell is protected against solar done wrong.”
Following the vote, Jack Kenworthy, chief development officer of Walden Solar, issued this statement:
“Walden remains committed to continue its work with the town of Lovell. The Walden Solar Maine III project will create significant local and regional benefits for Maine residents, ratepayers, and Lovell taxpayers.
“We heard those in support of a moratorium express a desire to efficiently develop solar specific regulations that allow solar to be done right. We are confident that Walden Solar Maine III can meet any reasonable set of regulations that comes out of this process. We remain committed to working with the town, and we will continue to lend our experience and expertise as a resource to municipal leaders during the next steps in the process.
“We look forward to working together to bring the benefits of local, renewable energy to communities across Maine.”
For more on the moratorium, go to lovellmaine.org; for more on Walden, go to waldenrenewables.com.
