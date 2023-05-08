Christopher Green sentencing 5823

Christopher Green, right, was sentenced in Carroll County Superior Court to drug court after pleading to several drug offenses in Albany and Conway. With him is public defender Ezra Cahn. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

OSSIPEE — After pleading guilty to a series of drug crimes in Albany and Conway, a Conway man was sentenced Monday to drug court by a Superior Court judge.

Christopher Green, 39, of Conway was before Judge Amy Ignatius for a plea and sentencing hearing on four indictments for violations of the Controlled Drug Act.

