OSSIPEE — After pleading guilty to a series of drug crimes in Albany and Conway, a Conway man was sentenced Monday to drug court by a Superior Court judge.
Christopher Green, 39, of Conway was before Judge Amy Ignatius for a plea and sentencing hearing on four indictments for violations of the Controlled Drug Act.
Ignatius, who appeared remotely by video conference, has been reassigned to Merrimack County, still she sits on drug court cases in Carroll County.
Assistant County Attorney Jeffrey Garrett Tynes gave a brief summary of the case against Green.
He said one of the charges, a fentanyl possession indictment, stems from an arrest Conway police made June 3 after getting multiple complaints of drug activity at the Four Corners in Conway Village.
Three other convictions (fentanyl sales between Oct. 25-Nov. 30, 2020, to which Green pleaded guilty) were in connection with controlled drug buys in Albany made by a "cooperating individual" who was working with the New Hampshire Drug Task Force.
Conway Police Detective Richard Theberge outlined the case against Green in a probable cause statement.
“During the month of May into June 2022, the Conway Police Department received multiple citizen complaints related to increased drug activity in the area of Conway Village, to include the area of the Conway Public Library and Pleasant Street, which is in close proximity to what is referred to as the Four Corners intersection,” said Theberge.
“During the week of May 30, 2022, the Conway Police Department worked cooperatively with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force,” he noted.
Most of the activity seemed to come from an apartment on Washington Street where a woman was known to be “involved” with illegal drugs, said Theberge, who said Green and another man, Ryan Hutchings, also lived there.
According to Theberge, police saw Green make a hand-to-hand drug transaction with two women on the evening of June 2 and the morning of June 3.
Hutchings was accused of selling to two women near Washington Street.
After Hutchings was arrested, police went to the Washington Street woman’s apartment. They found Green seated on the porch. Theberge said he saw a large baggie of a “white substance.”
Green denied the baggie was his and said it was there when he sat down.
Green gave Theberge permission to search the baggie, which Conway Police Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott said she saw Green carrying during the surveillance operation.
Theberge said in the bag were paper towels and a pipe he believed was for smoking meth. He said he also found heroin/fentanyl and meth.
Theberge said Green’s backpack also contained bags of drugs that seemed to be packaged for sale.
According to the affidavit, Green then admitted to at least some of the drugs being his.
On Monday, Green was represented by Public Defender Ezra Cahn.
He was given a 3-5-year prison sentence that was suspended for five years upon completion of drug court; four years of probation; a $620 fine; and $540 restitution to the New Hampshire Drug Task Force.
After working through the details of the plea and sentencing, Ignatius explained how drug court will work for Green.
She said it will involve weekly and possibly even daily meetings with the drug court team, probation appointments, and random and scheduled drug testing. She advised Green to be make sure any desserts he might eat aren't spiked with alcohol and also to avoid medications like Nyquil, which contain alcohol.
"Our goal is to see people succeed, and to work with them and recognize there's going to be rough patches and successful periods, and it may go up and down from time to time," said Ignatius.
"If people stick with the program, they really do the things that are required, they can be tremendously successful. And most of the people who go through that workflow succeed and graduate and go on to do well," she said.
"Welcome aboard," she told Green before logging off from the hearing, adding that his first drug court meeting is today in Superior Court.
Hutchings, 29, of Madison, who was also arrested in connection to the Conway Village investigation, pleaded guilty last November to violating the Controlled Drug Act and was given a a 2-to-4-year prison sentence that was suspended for two years.
The women he was accused of selling drugs to were charged last June, but since then, the Carroll County Attorney's Office dropped the charges against them.
