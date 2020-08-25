OSSIPEE — State Rep. Ed Comeau and the towns of Tamworth and Ossipee are growing impatient with Carroll County’s inability to produce a timely audit and fear that the county’s financial woes may portend financial calamity or possibly a delay in the towns’ ability to issue fall tax bills accurately.
Meanwhile, the county says the audit isn’t necessary to set the tax rate and the county’s finance director says she’s struggling to keep up with the work load.
Comeau (R-Brookfield) films municipal meetings for his website, Governmentoversite.com.
The Melanson accounting firm announced July 13 it is dropping Carroll County as a client due to the county’s inability to prepare its records for a timely audit, the county treasurer, Joe Costello, revealed at a commissioner’s meeting July 15.
Melanson has offices in Nashua and Manchester, plus Andover and Greenfield in Massachusetts and Ellsworth, Maine.
Comeau sits on the Carroll County Legislative Delegation which passes county budgets.
On Aug. 17, he was at the Ossipee selectmen’s meeting, urging the the board to pressure the county into getting its house in order. Last Thursday, Comeau also urged Tamworth selectmen to send a letter to the county, and they did.
“I’m not going to shut up about this because we can’t let this keep happening,” said Comeau to Ossipee selectmen.
Commissioners are to meet today at 9 a.m. at the county administration building.
Comeau recently told selectmen in Ossipee and Tamworth about a letter from Melanson Principal Sheryl Stephens Burke to the county dated Aug. 12, which says Melanson doesn’t have enough information to determine if the county’s books are closed and ready to be audited.
Other counties can get their audits done by the end of April, said Comeau.
The letter says Melanson can’t start “field work” at the county until late September at the earliest. The 2018 audit was also late and was completed in October.
The county’s fiscal year ends Dec. 31.
Comeau said his goal in calling attention to the audit issue is to prevent another financial debacle at the county like what happened in 2015 when delegation members had to pass a $2.4 million supplemental budget to prevent the county from running out of money.
“I would hope people begin to show up at the county commissioners meetings at least one of you and ask them what’s going on,” said Comeau to Tamworth selectmen. “You need to get up to the county and ask them to explain what’s going on.”
Comeau said there is a Sept. 1 deadline for the county to file tax rate related forms with the state. Tax bills from the towns, the schools and county are all sent to taxpayers together. If the county is late, then the towns would also be delayed. Towns serve as the tax collectors for the county, schools and precincts. Delay could potentially lead to cash crunches town and schools and precincts.
Comeau wonders if the audit isn’t completed, how can anyone be certain that the forms related to tax rate setting are accurate.
“That’s what’s really going to upset me is if we have a hold up from the county to set our tax rate,” said Tamworth Chairman Willie Farnum.
The county was late in tax rate setting in 2014 for other reasons.
“On behalf of the Board of Selectmen of the Town of Ossipee, we are very concerned with the lack of financial oversight and specifically the overdue audit for Carroll County,” said Ossipee Town Administrator Matt Sawyer in an Aug. 18 letter to the county. “These concerns stem from but are not limited to the correspondence with the firm Melanson CPAs, in which there is a detailed list of items still outstanding or unanswered, preventing a full 2019 audit from being completed.”
Interim Tamworth town administrator John Scruton wrote the commissioners a similar letter dated Aug. 14.
Ossipee Selectman Jonathan Smith replied to Comeau it’s absurd that the county hasn’t completed its 2019 audit
“I’ve watched some of the meetings and it’s quite embarrassing,” said Smith. “I don’t understand the incompetence that’s going on. It blows my mind.”
Comeau told Ossipee selectmen he’s “stunned” the state hasn’t taken action on the county.
Comeau added that at the last commissioner’s meeting finance director Kathy Armstrong said she was just informed by the New Hampshire Retirement System that some years ago 15 county employees had money taken from their checks that was supposed to go to the retirement system but didn’t.
According to the N.H. Retirement System spokesman Marty Karlon the issue affects about a dozen employees’ contributions in December of 2015. The issue was discovered when an employee went to retire and there was a records review. The amount in question is about $11,000. This is not an “uncommon occurrence” as other employers have had the same issues.
That $11,000 was given to the state, then sent back to the county. It appears to be a refund that should not have been given.
County Coordinator Mellisa Seamans told the Sun Aug. 17 that the New Hampshire Department of Revenue confirmed that the county doesn’t need a completed audit to set the tax rate but the county does have to submit certain forms to the state.
“We keep hearing reference to the issue back in 2014 that delayed the tax rate setting,” said Seamans. “And without a county rate, towns couldn’t get their tax rate set. What happened in 2014 is the County was late in submitting the list of documents required to get the County rate set.”
County commissioners and Armstrong talked about the audit and the retirement system at their meeting Aug. 12. Armstrong said the reason she’s behind is she keeps being “distracted” by other tasks that “apparently nobody but me can do.”
County officials have long said Armstrong is overworked. At the urging of the delegation, commissioners are trying to hire a chief financial officer to run the finance office and take some pressure off of Armstrong. Armstrong said she is now trying to correct errors in the county’s books.
“I’m not going to swear to it that it’s correct until I finish what I’m doing,” said Armstrong. “The more fingers that get into these pies the more mistakes get made that I have to get back in, locate and correct.”
Commissioner’s Chair Amanda Bevard said the county needs to “clone” Armstrong a few times to have enough staff. Bevard asked why the books weren’t reconciled monthly.
“I can get up and walk out if you guys want me gone from this county,” replied Armstrong. “I don’t know what else to do because I am fighting against a tide that’s coming in at me. I’m just one person.”
Armstrong says she “feels the pressure.”
Bevard said perhaps reconciliation should be done by someone else, but Armstrong said no one else would know how to do it.
“It’s not simple,” said Armstrong.
At the county commissioner’s meeting, Bevard asked Armstrong if she had a time line for completing the audit.
“No, because I wasn’t expecting New Hampshire Retirement to dump a whole lot of work on me,” said Armstrong who said the county will be financially penalized if it doesn’t address this issue.
“We took money out of peoples’ paychecks and did not contribute it to the New Hampshire Retirement System like we were supposed to. I need to look at this stuff.”
Bevard replied, “I would put that all on hold and I would tend to our audit. ... We (commissioners) will take the heat.”
