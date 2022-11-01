CONWAY — Sean Young, owner of Leavitt’s Country Bakery, has appealed the Conway Zoning Board’s decisions regarding the mural created above the bakery’s front door by Kennett High art students in June and deemed to be a sign in violation of a town ordinance.
The appeal was submitted Oct. 20 by attorney John M. Crabbs II of Cooper Cargill Chant of North Conway for Young.
The ZBA next meets Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at Conway Town Hall.
Zoning Board of Adustment chair John Colbath (who is also a town selectman) reported the filing in his report to fellow selectmen at their Oct. 25 meeting, held at the Conway Fire Station.
“I told selectmen that for an appeal, there has to have been a technical error or evidence that was available that wasn’t available at the time when the original hearing was held,” Colbath told the Sun.
He said a determination on those questions would be discussed in public at the board’s next meeting but there will be no public input.
Of the crowds of loyal Leavitt’s Bakery backers who have appeared at past hearings, Colbath said: “So if a lot of those people come, they are only going to observe our process. We always deliberate the facts; then someone makes a motion in the positive to grant the rehearing — and then we vote it up or down.”
If the ZBA denies the request for a rehearing, Leavitt’s has the option to appeal to Carroll County Superior Court.
“Part of why they do all this is it gives them 30 more days to have the sign up without paying fines, which would be $500 per day. But they can’t appeal it to Superior Court until we first deny the request,” said Colbath, noting that Young got his request for a rehearing in to the town one day shy of the 30-day deadline.
In his appeal, Young, doing business as Forever Young Properties LLC, requests that the ZBA grant the motion for a rehearing and “upon rehearing, reverse the previous decision of this Board, and the requested variance from the Conway Zoning Ordinance.”
The ZBA at its meeting on Sept. 21 unanimously denied Young’s request for a variance for the mural that was deemed to be a sign, which exceeds the town’s sign ordinance.
The denial of the variance followed a decision at the ZBA’s Aug. 17 meeting when it upheld a determination by Assistant Building Inspector Jeremy Gibbs that the mural of baked goods and mountaintops, even though it had no words, was a non-conforming wall sign and it exceeded size restrictions.
Gibbs in August saud the artwork measured out at about 4 by 26 feet or 95 square feet.
Young with his wife Kristin purchased Leavitt’s in June 2021. They also own Premier Home Store of North Conway. Young represented himself at both of the earlier hearings but has since hired Crabbs.
He argued that the variance would not be contrary to the public interest; would not be contrary to the spirit of the ordinance; granting the variance would do substantial justice; that the variance would not diminish property values and that literal enforcement of the ordinance would result in an unnecessary hardship.
He also argued that the mural is obscured to traffic headed south by telephone poles, neighboring vegetation and another business’s sign.
He noted he had received over 1,000 comments on Facebook, 95 percent of which were in support. Public support was also shown at both hearings, with approximately 35 attending the second one.
But the Conway Zoning Board of Appeals denied the variance, ruling that “the public interest is to uphold the sign ordinance” and that the spirit of the ordinance is what the town has given (the ZBA) to deal with.”
In his eight-page appeal, Young argues that the ZBA applied the wrong standards in its findings of fact and overlooked “significant facts.”
It adds that ZBA members have expressed their opinion that the ordinance is “‘badly written,’ yet the ZBA concluded that the primary public interest is in strict literal enforcement of those ‘badly written’ provisions.” It also argues that the ZBA applied “the wrong standard in only looking at substantial justice to the public.”
“Applicant provided sufficient factual basis to establish that the loss to applicant that would result from having to remove the mural — to say nothing of the loss to the student artists and community at large — is not outweighed by any benefit to the general public,” the filing said.
The filing adds that the ZBA “improperly evaluated whether denial of the variance would result in an ‘undue hardship” and says the ZBA applied the wrong standard in evaluating “the special conditions of the property,” and applying that only to the land and not the buildings on the land.
It also argues that the ZBA erred in concluding that the proposed use is not reasonable, noting, “but for the baked goods on the mural, there would be no zoning issue with the mural at all. It appears that the installation of a 95-square-foot mural would be a reasonable exercise of the applicant’s First Amendment rights, so long as the mural did not include baked goods. However, the ZBA has provided no logical explanation for why the installation of a 95-square-foot mural with baked goods is ‘unreasonable.’”
It adds the ZBA erred in concluding there was no hardship because the denial would not negatively impact the applicant’s business. “In this case, the issue is not whether applicant may operate a bakery on the property, but what limits the town may place on applicant’s First Amendment right to free speech.”
