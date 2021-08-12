CONWAY — Lawrence H. “Skip” Sherman, an owner and on-air presence at local radio stations WBNC and WMWV for nearly 50 years, died peacefully with family in attendance on Aug. 5 at Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
He was 95. The cause was a sudden illness, according to family members.
He is survived by his brother, Michael Sherman; two daughters, Sarah Sherman and Carrie Sherman; and a grandson, Peter Calderwood.
In January, the Sun profiled Sherman and his radio career as well as his former newspaper, The Eastern Slope Signal, published in the 1960s and 1970s. Sherman and late wife Joan sold the radio stations to Ron and Greg Frizzell in September 2001.
After Sherman’s death, Greg Frizzell, owner and general manager of the North Conway-based Mount Washington Radio Group, said Wednesday was a tough day at the station.
“Skip Sherman had an amazing ear for music. He taught everyone in the valley to listen to music for its content, not for the corporate radio world. He will be sadly missed in this community but always remembered for what he taught us about music," Frizzell said.
"As (station program director) Roy Prescott often says, ‘Skip always said, ‘Don’t forget to play the pretty ones.’ And Skip trained people not to just be disc jockeys but to be friends on the air.”
Sherman's trademark show, both before and after the sale of the station, was his “Sunday Morning Big Band and Swing Breakfast Show,” which schooled generations about Big Band music and jazz.
George Cleveland, who is now back at the station as news director after a 20-year hiatus as executive director of the Gibson Center for Senior Services, said Skip and Joan Sherman served as parent figures for him and other deejays.
"Skip's admonition to us — and I've said this several times — was, 'Grow up!' I heard him even say that to one of the station dogs back when we were at the old farmhouse on East Main Street," Cleveland related, laughing.
He said Sherman's knowledge of big band and swing "was encyclopedic, and I would put him up against anybody on the planet. In casual conversation, he would tell you, for instance, who played third trombone for Benny Goodman in 1937; with whom he had an affair and what band he went to next."'
Born in Chicago, Sherman moved with his family from Illinois to Astoria, N.Y., in 1939. They settled in Garden City on Long Island in 1940.
After high school, Sherman attended St. John’s College in Annapolis, Md., for four years but didn’t graduate. After working in public relations and advertising in New York, he attended the University of Iowa, where he earned a degree in journalism in 1955. He went to work for the Providence Journal, after which he and Joanie — they wed in 1948 — came to the valley to run WBNC in 1959.
They eventually bought the station, which was housed in a farmhouse on East Main Street in Conway with living quarters upstairs. (It was where the condos and cell tower are now.)
The busy couple also raised their two daughters, Carrie and Sarah, who live in Kittery, Maine, and Durham, respectively.
Joan started the daily weather rating on the station’s “Morning Weather Show,” working with former Appalachian Mountain Club hutmaster Joe Dodge to rate each day on a scale of a nickel to a top-of-the-charts 50 cents.
Skip was involved in bringing musical acts to Cranmore in the mid-’60s, including Odetta, Ella Fitzgerald and the Duke Ellington Orchestra. He was there when top jazz acts performed at the Wildcat Tavern. He also spun records at the Oxen Yoke on Wednesday nights.
An avid tennis player, he loved the Volvo International in the days it was played at Cranmore from 1975-84.
That community involvement did not go unnoticed. Skip and Joanie — who died at age 91 last Nov. 19 — were recipients in 2000 of the prestigious Bob Morrell Award awarded by the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council for civic entrepreneurship.
In his interview with the Sun last January, Sherman said he always told his on-air personalities to talk to people like they were sitting across the kitchen table, chatting with friends and family. He also had a cardinal rule: “I always told my people at the station to above all, never be dull!”
In speaking on the airwaves for more than two generations, introducing the valley to cool music well before other stations did, Skip was never guilty of that journalistic and broadcasting sin.
