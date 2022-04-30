CONWAY -- A large fire broke out in the south wing of the sprawling Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway on Saturday afternoon.
According to reports posted on the North Conway Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters were pulling supply lines across multiple roads, requesting more manpower and pulling hose lines across Route 16 to get more water for their pumper trucks.
A female guest on the third floor reportedly jumped to a balcony on the second floor and her hair was singed but she was apparently otherwise unharmed. No other injuries were seen or reported.
According to the State Fire Marshal's office, at 2:47 p.m., the Department of Safety’s Division of Emergency Services and Communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting a fire. The first crews to arrive witnessed heavy fire and smoke pouring from the third floor in the south wing of the building where guests were evacuating.
The North Conway Fire Department requested the assistance of multiple surrounding communities, including: Conway, Center Conway, East Conway, Redstone, Bartlett, Jackson, Madison, Tamworth, Ossipee, Center Ossipee, Moultonborough, Center Harbor, Sandwich, Milton, Wolfeboro, Shelburne, Effingham, and Wakefield.
A witness said Brownfield and Fryeburg, Maine also responded. Resources from Action Ambulance and Lakes Region Mutual Aid also were provided. The Office of the State Fire Marshal also was contacted to assist in the follow-up investigation. They remain on scene.
At one point, some guests could be seen jumping from upper-level to lower-level balconies before safely escaping at the ground level.
In the hours since, strong wind gusts challenged firefighters battling the blaze.
About 150 guests were displaced when the fire broke out, according to first responders. Many of the guests were still in their bathing suits, having been at the Kahuna Laguna water park at the hotel.
Fast Taxi and school buses were brought in to ferry guests to nearby hotels, such as the Green Granite Inn and Fox Ridge Resort. One guest from Saco, Maine, was concerned that her car keys were still in her room and may have melted. Other guests from Concord were having relatives bring their spare set of car keys.
People given blankets by the Red Jacket as they were escorted onto buses, and Walmart donated cases of water.
Linda Burns, assistant emergency director, said the John H. Fuller Elementary School gym was put on alert as a possible staging area for displaced guests but apparently it was not needed.
Gawkers were seen on the front lawn of the Red Jacket taking pictures, and guests were grouped on the east lawn until police moved everyone to the edge of the driveway.
At 5 p.m., engines were seen lined up along Route 16. Sheriff's deputies had the road blocked off north and south of the fire area and were diverting traffic over to the North-South Road. Route 16 has since been reopened, the state fire marshal's office said.
Two firefighters and one civilian were treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to Memorial Hospital as a precaution. At this time, there have been no reports of unaccounted for guests.
The Red Jacket management issued the following statement Saturday afternoon:
"At this time, the North Conway Fire Department and area partners are working to extinguish the flames," said Laura Knudsen. "Guest safety remains our utmost focus as we continue to work closely with emergency responders."
The Red Jacket was built in 1971 after the previous hotel there, the Birchmont once owned by Cranmore developer Harvey Dow Gibson burned. It is unknown if there is a sprinkler system currently installed at the hotel.
Red Jacket Mountain View in North Conway was sold last fall by the Davenport Companies of South Yarmouth, Mass., to affiliates of the New York-based company EOS Investors LLC along with five other Red Jacket properties on Cape Cod.
No further details about the fire are available at this time. Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal at (603) 223-4289.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY --
