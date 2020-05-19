CONWAY — Kennett High will “Light the Night” with a special three-minute video tribute to the Class of 2020 tonight.
“I think it’s going to be pretty special,” KHS Principal Kevin Carpenter said Tuesday. “We have a few surprises.”
Carpenter gave a few hints in his principal’s report to the Conway School Board on May 11.
“We’ve got something coming up on May 20 where we’re going to share out some videos,” he said, “It’s called ‘Light the Night.’ A lot of schools across the country have been doing this where they turn on their lights at 8:20 p.m. at night, military time, that’s 20:20, and highlight this year’s senior class.”
Carpenter said Tuesday that Joe Riddensdale, CADD (Computer-Aided Design & Drafting) and engineering teacher at KHS, took to the sky with Eagle I to get some special drone footage.
To view the three-minute video on Wednesday at 8:20 p.m., go to the school’s Facebook site at tinyurl.com/yb8d6ooa, or on Twitter at tinyurl.com/ycl5su2u.
Athletic Director Neal Weaver has posted two photos as teasers leading up to tonight’s event.
On Sunday he posted one of the football scoreboard with 2020 in the time slot and the score reading 20-20. On Tuesday, he posted a wide-angle shot of the bleachers in the Peter Ames Gymnasium with the word “EAGLES,” prominently displayed.
Superintendent Kevin Richard applauded the high school officials for their efforts.
“This group of kids has lost so much, we want to try to make their final high school days as memorable as possible,” he said.
On May 12, the Conway School Board voted unanimously to hold graduation on June 13 at the summit of Mount Cranmore in North Conway.
The Class of 2020 as well as Eagle Academy students, in alphabetical order, with their guests, will ride the Skimobile Express quad chairlift up the mountain. They will stop at the east bowl with spectacular views of Peaked and Middle mountains, where each graduate will be announced by Carpenter, be presented their diploma, have a photograph taken and be acknowledged by Richard and Conway School Board Chairman Joe Lentini and then proceed to the Meister Hut, where another photo will be taken on the ledges, with Mount Chocorua, the Moats and Mount Washington as a backdrop. Then the group will head back down the mountain.
“We’re getting a lot of good publicity on this,” Richard said Tuesday. “We’ll try to make this a day to remember for everyone. I think it’ll be very special.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.