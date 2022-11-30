CONCORD — Eamon Kelley (D-Berlin) has been declared the winner of the state House Coos District 7 election following a review of contested ballots on Monday.

District 7 includes Berlin and towns of Carroll, Jefferson, Kilkenny and Whitefield. It is one of several districts changed due to redistricting. Republican John Greer of Carroll conceded after noting the Ballot Law Commission found no change in the vote total after the recent recount.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.