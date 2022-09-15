CONWAY — North Conway Fire Department and Jackson Police Department are hosting a two-day Tactical Emergency Casualty Care at the North Conway Fire Station this weekend in North Conway.
The TECC course will be delivered by Dirigo Readiness Resources Group , a Maine-based, service-disabled veteran and first responder-owned small business training/consulting.
DRRG is an authorized National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians training provider and offers the full suite of NAEMT courses and specializes in Tactical Combat Casualty Care and Tactical Emergency Casualty Care courses.
The TECC course teaches EMS practitioners and other prehospital providers how to respond to and care for patients in a civilian tactical environment using scenario based simulations training and specialized task trainers and equipment. More than 20 EMS and public safety professionals from across the county, including Jackson Police Chief Perley, will be in attendance.
The course culminates in a reality-based simulation exercise involving an active shooter event, resulting in a mass casualty incident. “Through this kind of realistic training, I hope to bring together and prepare fire, police, and emergency management professionals in responding to such events in the future,” said Perley.
The TECC course meets and exceeds National Fire Protection Association 3000 guidelines for active shooter in Hostile Environment Response.
TECC is endorsed by the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma, is consistent with the current guidelines established by the Committee on TECC and meets all of the updated National Tactical Emergency Medical Support Competency Domains.
DRRG is also recognized by the Committee of Tactical Emergency Casualty Care and also offers specialty courses such as a 40-hour Tactical EMS provider course; TECC-CBRNE/HazMat; IED recognition for first responders (AWR 230/231); and diving medicine continuing education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.