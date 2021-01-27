CONWAY — This is shaping up to be one of the least snowy Januarys on record for our area. The Tuesday night into Wednesday morning snowstorm marked just the seventh day this month that any measurable snow has fallen.
National Weather Service observer Ed Bergeron measured 1.8 inches from this storm. He said North Conway has received 11.3 inches for the month, and 22.7 inches this winter.
“The 30-year average is 4 inches in November, 17 in December and 17 in January,” he said. “If we were having an average year, we’d be at around 38 inches. We’re more than a foot behind an average year.”
The biggest numbers we got this month occurred Jan. 2 when 4.1 inches fell, followed by 2.8 inches Jan. 3; .3 inches Jan. 4; .3 inches Jan. 16; 1.3 on Jan. 17; and .4 on Jan. 22.
“We’ve been pretty lucky so far,” SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard said by phone Wednesday as school went off without a hitch. “This was a pretty easy call to make. If only they were all like this one.”
According to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, the most snow from this storm fell in Jaffrey, with 5.5 inches. In Carroll County, Effingham and Tamworth reported .7 inches, while Center Sandwich and Wolfeboro got .6 inches.
In Coos County, Gorham received 3.9 inches of snow, while Berlin, Lancaster, Randolph and Whitfield all got 3 inches.
Bergeron said North Conway received a total of 78.3 inches last winter.
“We’ve not had a winter like this for a while,” Bergeron said. “I remember years ago not having a significant snowstorm until Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14). I think there’s still time for the snow to fall.”
Snowfall in 2018 totaled 105.5 inches. In comparison, the 30-year average was 85 inches.
According to the Weather Channel, next month might be more wet than white. “February's forecast shows far-above-average temperatures are possible across most of the Northeast,” the website stated on Jan. 21.
Snow is forecast over the next seven days, according to Weather Underground, which predicts 2 inches of snow Monday night followed by 1.8 inches from snow showers on Tuesday.
Before the flakes fly, folks are in for a two bitterly cold days. The daytime high forecast for Friday, according to AccuWeather is 16 degrees, but with 25-35 mph wind gusts, it will feel like minus 5 degrees. The forecast low on Friday night is 4 degrees, with the wind making it feel like minus 15 degrees.
Saturday night’s low is forecast for 4 degrees, with a wind chill of minus 14.
