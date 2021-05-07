EFFINGHAM — Two men are seeking one selectman’s seat in town.
Challenger Leonard Espie says he wants to make the town hall a more welcoming place and increase transparency while the incumbent, the current board chairman Michael Cahalane, says he wants to improve the selectmen’s “messaging” and is also committed to improving the town’s infrastructure and finances.
The polls will be open Tuesday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the town hall.
Both men are retired. Espie, 68, grew up in Effingham, started working for New England Telephone in 1972 and retired as a cable splicer/lineman 35 years later. He previously served one term as selectmen. He chose not to run again because he said another board member was “impossible to work with.”
Espie said, “There’s a lot of pent-up emotions in town right now.” He feels the selectmen need to improve the way they treat people and increase their transparency.
As selectman, Espie would “open up the town office and be more open to the people that we’re supposed to be representing. Be a little more friendly, a little more courteous.”
Cahalane, 62, who says he’s lived in town for about 24 years, retired at age 47 from the distribution and logistics department of a Fortune 500 company in the personal care product industry that he declined to name because he has a pension from the company.
Asked what the top three issues in town are, Cahalane responded: “Infrastructure, infrastructure and infrastructure, with an asterisk in there any place for messaging.
“The challenge of the board of selectmen is to let people know what we’re doing. And to get involvement and to get feedback on anything that’s going on in town. We struggle with that. And I think that’s going to be an issue long into the future. With that said, infrastructure is the biggest thing that I think Effingham battles with because it’s very aged,” he said.
Pressed about “messaging,” Cahalane said that because of COVID-19, selectmen felt they couldn’t safely allow the public into their meeting room. He said it took awhile to get the technology in place to live stream the meetings, and while they finally got in in place, it isn’t great.
“It just seems like the social media rumor mill propagates stuff, and people are just getting the wrong information,” said Cahalane.
He and Espie differ about approaches to the Snow Road Bridge, and both men wrote letters to the editor about it in April.
Espie says Cahalane convinced the town to wait a year on the project with the promise that it could lead to savings, then the price increased from an estimated $377,000 to $405,000. He also objected that they chose to use a timber bridge instead of using an aluminum culvert that would require less maintenance over time.
Cahalane said the wait was so the town could pursue a $250,000 USDA grant, which Effingham was awarded.
“The new bridge total is now at $405,000,” said Cahalane. “However, the taxpayer cost will not exceed $244,000. This represents $56,000 under the town’s appropriated amount of $300,000.”
Cahalane said the aluminum culvert wasn’t a viable option for a number of reasons he listed in his letter, including it would raise the height of the road approximately 5 feet and would cost more.
Espie says that if he’s elected, residents can expect that their selectmen will address their concerns at meetings.
“The select board works for the townspeople,” he said. “Whether you agree with them, like them or not, you should be respectful and answer their questions,” said Espie.
A dozen perople protested outside Effingham’s town office in February when the selectmen decided to move the town meeting to March.
At the time, Cahalane said selectmen moved the date because they felt it would help keep residents, particularly the vulnerable, safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Espie, who was at the demonstration, said there was no reason the town’s people couldn’t vote in March.
Espie also said selectmen hold their meetings at 9 a.m. when most people are busy at their jobs and the Zoom links are unreliable. He proposes moving the meetings to 5 p.m. and in person.
